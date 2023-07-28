Inside the Field: Wyndham Championship
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Wyndham Championship field list and updates.
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Webb Simpson
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Sam Burns
Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Nick Hardy
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Chris Kirk
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
Vincent Norrman
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Adam Svensson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Matt Wallace
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Zach Johnson
Ryan Moore
Rory Sabbatini
Brandt Snedeker
Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Luke Donald
Ryan Gerard
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Sam Bennett
Andrew Novak
Kyle Reifers
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Jon Mayer
Life member.
Davis Love III
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup Points list
Scott Stallings
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points list
Denny McCarthy
Keith Mitchell
Andrew Putnam
Taylor Pendrith
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Troy Merritt
Adam Hadwin
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Lee Hodges
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Patrick Rodgers
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Danny Willett
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Eric Cole
Taylor Montgomery
Byeong Hun An
Thomas Detry
Austin Eckroat
Samuel Stevens
Ben Taylor
Ben Griffin
Davis Thompson
David Lingmerth
S.H. Kim
Harry Hall
Robby Shelton
Michael Kim
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
Ben Martin
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
MJ Daffue
Zecheng Dou
Harrison Endycott
Paul Haley II
Henrik Norlander
Ludvig Aberg
Ryan Armour
Carl Yuan
Tano Goya
Trevor Cone
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Augusto Núñez
Austin Cook
Matti Schmid
Kevin Roy
Trevor Werbylo
Scott Harrington
Brandon Matthews
Brian Stuard
Kyle Westmoreland
Michael Gligic
Nicholas Lindheim
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.