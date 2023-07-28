PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Inside the Field: Wyndham Championship

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Wyndham Championship field list and updates.

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Justin Thomas

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Si Woo Kim
    Webb Simpson

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns
    Billy Horschel

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Adam Scott

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Joel Dahmen
    Cam Davis
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Harris English
    Brian Gay
    Lucas Glover
    Nick Hardy
    Russell Henley
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Sungjae Im
    Chris Kirk
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Trey Mullinax
    Vincent Norrman
    J.T. Poston
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Matt Wallace
    Richy Werenski

    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Ryan Moore
    Rory Sabbatini
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jimmy Walker

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Luke Donald
    Ryan Gerard

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Sam Bennett
    Andrew Novak
    Kyle Reifers

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Jon Mayer

    Life member.
    Davis Love III

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup Points list
    Scott Stallings

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points list
    Denny McCarthy
    Keith Mitchell
    Andrew Putnam
    Taylor Pendrith
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Lee Hodges
    Beau Hossler
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    C.T. Pan
    Sam Ryder
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Danny Willett
    Kelly Kraft

    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair

    Korn Ferry Tour Points winner (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Justin Suh

    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Eric Cole
    Taylor Montgomery
    Byeong Hun An
    Thomas Detry
    Austin Eckroat
    Samuel Stevens
    Ben Taylor
    Ben Griffin
    Davis Thompson
    David Lingmerth
    S.H. Kim
    Harry Hall
    Robby Shelton
    Michael Kim
    Will Gordon
    Kevin Yu
    Ben Martin
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    MJ Daffue
    Zecheng Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Ludvig Aberg
    Ryan Armour
    Carl Yuan
    Tano Goya
    Trevor Cone
    Brice Garnett
    Brent Grant
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Matti Schmid
    Kevin Roy
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brandon Matthews
    Brian Stuard
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Michael Gligic
    Nicholas Lindheim

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.

