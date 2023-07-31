Monday qualifiers: Wyndham Championship
3 Min Read
Hank Lebioda, Wesley Bryan, Joey Lane, and Tommy Gainey earn spots at the Wyndham Championship.
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The Monday Qualifier for the Wyndham Championship featured a rare sibling rivalry with Wesley and George Bryan going head-to-head in the qualifying playoff to make the full field. With just four spots up for grabs, both Wesley and George posted rounds of 66 to tie for second with Joey Lane, John Lyras, Tommy Gainey and Ricky Palonis. Hank Lebioda was the lone man in first with a 65, leaving six men to battle for the three remaining spots in the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season.
In the end, Wesley Bryan came out triumphant, advancing into the field with Lane and Gainey. George Bryan came up just short of making his first PGA TOUR start alongside his brother.
Wesley and George Bryan interview after competing against each other in Monday qualifier
After successful playing careers at the University of South Carolina, Wesley and George Bryan made themselves known to the golf world through their appearance together on the show Big Break. In the decade since, they have established themselves as popular golf content creators largely through their YouTube channel Bryan Bros Golf, which currently sits at 249,000 subscribers. In addition to the success of the channel, Wesley Bryan has maintained a strong professional career with 108 PGA TOUR starts including a win at the RBC Heritage in 2017 and being named the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year.
Here's a capsule look at the Wyndham Championship Monday qualifiers:
Hank Lebioda (6-under 65)
Age: 29
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Alma mater: Florida State University
PGA TOUR starts: 115
Cuts made: 57
Notes: Posted five birdies and an eagle en route to first place at the Monday Qualifier ... Secured his spot in the Wyndham Championship despite missing seven of his last nine cuts this season on the PGA TOUR ... Made his PGA TOUR debut in 2016 ... Has played in 115 PGA TOUR events with his best career finish being a T3 at the 2019 Bermuda Championship … In December 2012 as a freshman in college, was diagnosed with Crohn's Disease. Supports the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation… Currently stands No. 667 on Official World Golf Ranking.
Joey Lane (5-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 28
Hometown: Great Falls, Virginia
Alma mater: Virginia Tech
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made five birdies and zero bogeys to earn a spot in qualifier playoff ... In 2019 Lane won the Dongguan Open on PGA TOUR China ... Won the medalist award for finishing first in the VSGA Amateur Championship stroke play rounds in 2016 ... Always marks his ball with a cross next to the number and with two perpendicular lines for putting.
Tommy Gainey (5-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 47
Hometown: Darlington, South Carolina
Alma mater: Central Carolina Technical College
PGA TOUR starts: 230
Cuts made: 94
Notes: Made eight birdies against three bogeys to earn spot in qualifier playoff ... Turned pro in 1997, joining the PGA TOUR in 2008 ... Won the 2012 McGladrey Classic for his lone TOUR win ... Set for tenth TOUR start this season, finishing 16th in his last appearance at the Barbasol Championship ... Goes by the nickname "Two Gloves" for wearing two golf gloves when he plays. Developed that habit after playing baseball as a kid...Current OWGR position of 656th.
Wesley Bryan (5-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 33
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
Alma mater: University of South Carolina
PGA TOUR starts: 108
Cuts made: 55
Notes: Made seven birdies against one double bogey Monday to earn a spot in qualifier playoff ... Set for 14th PGA TOUR start this season, with a best finish of sixth at the Puerto Rico Open ... Won the 2016 RBC Heritage and the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year award ... currently sits at 189th on the FedExCup standings and 788th on the OWGR... Massive Justin Bieber fan.