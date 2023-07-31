Monday qualifiers: Wyndham Championship

After successful playing careers at the University of South Carolina, Wesley and George Bryan made themselves known to the golf world through their appearance together on the show Big Break. In the decade since, they have established themselves as popular golf content creators largely through their YouTube channel Bryan Bros Golf, which currently sits at 249,000 subscribers. In addition to the success of the channel, Wesley Bryan has maintained a strong professional career with 108 PGA TOUR starts including a win at the RBC Heritage in 2017 and being named the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year.