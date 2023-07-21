PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Inside the Field: 3M Open

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the 3M Open field list and updates.

    Sunday
    Ryan Armour(IN)
    Tyson Alexander(IN)
    Eric Cole(IN)
    MJ Daffue(IN)
    Zecheng Dou(IN)
    Austin Eckroat(IN)

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Justin Thomas

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Joel Dahmen
    Cam Davis
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Tony Finau
    Brian Gay
    Lucas Glover
    Lanto Griffin
    Emiliano Grillo
    Nick Hardy
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Tom Hoge
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Sungjae Im
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Trey Mullinax
    Vincent Norrman
    J.T. Poston
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    J.J. Spaun
    Sepp Straka
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werensk

    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Ryan Moore
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jimmy Walker

    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Preston Summerhays

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Sam Bennett
    Frankie Capan III
    Derek Hitchner
    Thomas Lehman

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Eric Rolland

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Sahith Theegala
    Cameron Young

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Dylan Frittelli
    Doug Ghim
    Chesson Hadley
    Adam Hadwin
    James Hahn
    Kramer Hickok
    Lee Hodges
    Beau Hossler
    Mark Hubbard
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patton Kizzire
    Russell Knox
    Kelly Kraft
    Nate Lashley
    David Lipsky
    Adam Long
    Justin Lower
    Peter Malnati
    Max McGreevy
    Troy Merritt
    Keith Mitchell
    Matt NeSmith
    Alex Noren
    Ryan Palmer
    C.T. Pan
    Taylor Pendrith
    Scott Piercy
    Aaron Rai
    Doc Redman
    Patrick Rodgers
    Sam Ryder
    Matthias Schwab
    Greyson Sigg
    Austin Smotherman
    Kevin Streelman
    Callum Tarren
    Kevin Tway
    Nick Watney
    Brandon Wu
    Harrison Endycott

    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair

    PGA TOUR University
    Ludvig Aberg

    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Justin Suh

    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Paul Haley II
    Harry Hall
    Scott Harrington
    Michael Kim
    S.H. Kim
    David Lingmerth
    Ben Martin
    Brandon Matthews
    Taylor Montgomery
    Augusto Núñez
    Kevin Roy
    Matti Schmid
    Robby Shelton
    Sam Stevens
    Brian Stuard
    Ben Taylor
    Davis Thompson
    Trevor Werbylo
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Carson Young
    Kevin Yu
    Carl Yuan
    Tyler Duncan

    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Aaron Baddeley
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Fox
    Ryan Gerard
    Cody Gribble
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Peter Kuest

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Jonathan Byrd
    Harry Higgs
    Charley Hoffman
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Hank Lebioda
    Andrew Novak
    Cameron Percy
    Martin Trainer
    Dylan Wu

    Open Qualifying
    TBD
    TBD
    TBD
    TBD

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.

