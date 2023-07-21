Inside the Field: 3M Open
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the 3M Open field list and updates.
Sunday
Ryan Armour(IN)
Tyson Alexander(IN)
Eric Cole(IN)
MJ Daffue(IN)
Zecheng Dou(IN)
Austin Eckroat(IN)
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Tony Finau
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Trey Mullinax
Vincent Norrman
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Adam Svensson
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werensk
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Ryan Moore
Brandt Snedeker
Jimmy Walker
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Preston Summerhays
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Sam Bennett
Frankie Capan III
Derek Hitchner
Thomas Lehman
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Eric Rolland
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
Sahith Theegala
Cameron Young
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Dylan Frittelli
Doug Ghim
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Kramer Hickok
Lee Hodges
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Stephan Jaeger
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Nate Lashley
David Lipsky
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Ryan Palmer
C.T. Pan
Taylor Pendrith
Scott Piercy
Aaron Rai
Doc Redman
Patrick Rodgers
Sam Ryder
Matthias Schwab
Greyson Sigg
Austin Smotherman
Kevin Streelman
Callum Tarren
Kevin Tway
Nick Watney
Brandon Wu
Harrison Endycott
# Major medical extension
Zac Blair
PGA TOUR University
Ludvig Aberg
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Scott Harrington
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
David Lingmerth
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
Taylor Montgomery
Augusto Núñez
Kevin Roy
Matti Schmid
Robby Shelton
Sam Stevens
Brian Stuard
Ben Taylor
Davis Thompson
Trevor Werbylo
Kyle Westmoreland
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Tyler Duncan
$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
Aaron Baddeley
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Fox
Ryan Gerard
Cody Gribble
Nicolai Hojgaard
Peter Kuest
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Jonathan Byrd
Harry Higgs
Charley Hoffman
Satoshi Kodaira
Hank Lebioda
Andrew Novak
Cameron Percy
Martin Trainer
Dylan Wu
Open Qualifying
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.