Inside the Field: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the John Deere Classic field list and updates.
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship prior to 1996
|Webb Simpson
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Joel Dahmen
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Brian Gay
|Lucas Glover
|Emiliano Grillo
|Nick Hardy
|Russell Henley
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Chris Kirk
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|K.H. Lee
|Luke List
|Taylor Moore
|Trey Mullinax
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Adam Svensson
|Nick Taylor
|Brendon Todd
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Zach Johnson
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|William Mouw
|Ross Steelman
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Kyle Stanley
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Marcus Byrd
|Tommy Kuhl
|Gordon Sargent
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year.
|Jay Giannetto
|Past Champion member
|Dylan Frittelli
|Michael Kim
|Top 30 Prior Season FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
|Cameron Young
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
|Denny McCarthy
|Keith Mitchell
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Alex Smalley
|Beau Hossler
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|C.T. Pan
|Sam Ryder
|Vince Whaley
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Kramer Hickok
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Zac Blair
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Taylor Montgomery
|Eric Cole
|Ben Taylor
|Byeong Hun An
|Samuel Stevens
|Davis Thompson
|S.H. Kim
|Robby Shelton
|Joseph Bramlett
|David Lingmerth
|Tyson Alexander
|Ben Martin
|Will Gordon
|Kevin Yu
|Carson Young
|Vincent Norrman
|Paul Haley II
|Zecheng Dou
|Harrison Endycott
|MJ Daffue
|Henrik Norlander
|Ryan Armour
|Brent Grant
|Brice Garnett
|Augusto Núñez
|Austin Cook
|Tano Goya
|Matti Schmid
|Trevor Werbylo
|Scott Harrington
|Brandon Matthews
|Kevin Roy
|Carl Yuan
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Brian Stuard
|Trevor Cone
|Michael Gligic
|Chad Collins
|No. 1 player PGA TOUR University
|Ludvig Aberg
|# Minor medical extension
|Brandt Snedeker
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Dylan Wu
|Andrew Novak
|Harry Higgs
|Cameron Percy
|Charley Hoffman
|Martin Trainer
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Hank Lebioda
|Jonathan Byrd
|$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
|Akshay Bhatia
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ryan Gerard
|Sean O'Hair
|Cody Gribble
|Chris Stroud
|S.Y. Noh
|Kevin Chappell
|Sung Kang
|Ricky Barnes
|Wesley Bryan
|William McGirt
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Jonas Blixt
|Grayson Murray
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.