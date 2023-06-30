PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: John Deere Classic

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the John Deere Classic field list and updates.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship prior to 1996
    Webb Simpson
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Brian Gay
    Lucas Glover
    Emiliano Grillo
    Nick Hardy
    Russell Henley
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Chris Kirk
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Trey Mullinax
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Sepp Straka
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker
    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    William Mouw
    Ross Steelman
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Kyle Stanley
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Marcus Byrd
    Tommy Kuhl
    Gordon Sargent
    Michael Thorbjornsen
    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year.
    Jay Giannetto
    Past Champion member
    Dylan Frittelli
    Michael Kim
    Top 30 Prior Season FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
    Cameron Young
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
    Denny McCarthy
    Keith Mitchell
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Alex Smalley
    Beau Hossler
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    C.T. Pan
    Sam Ryder
    Vince Whaley
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Taylor Montgomery
    Eric Cole
    Ben Taylor
    Byeong Hun An
    Samuel Stevens
    Davis Thompson
    S.H. Kim
    Robby Shelton
    Joseph Bramlett
    David Lingmerth
    Tyson Alexander
    Ben Martin
    Will Gordon
    Kevin Yu
    Carson Young
    Vincent Norrman
    Paul Haley II
    Zecheng Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    MJ Daffue
    Henrik Norlander
    Ryan Armour
    Brent Grant
    Brice Garnett
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Tano Goya
    Matti Schmid
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brandon Matthews
    Kevin Roy
    Carl Yuan
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Brian Stuard
    Trevor Cone
    Michael Gligic
    Chad Collins
    No. 1 player PGA TOUR University
    Ludvig Aberg
    # Minor medical extension
    Brandt Snedeker
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Dylan Wu
    Andrew Novak
    Harry Higgs
    Cameron Percy
    Charley Hoffman
    Martin Trainer
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Hank Lebioda
    Jonathan Byrd
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Akshay Bhatia
    Aaron Baddeley
    Ryan Gerard
    Sean O'Hair
    Cody Gribble
    Chris Stroud
    S.Y. Noh
    Kevin Chappell
    Sung Kang
    Ricky Barnes
    Wesley Bryan
    William McGirt
    Geoff Ogilvy
    Jonas Blixt
    Grayson Murray

