Inside the Field: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
A look at who's playing at Puntacana Resort & Club for the Corales Puntacana Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Corales Puntacana Championship field list as of Friday, March 17th at 5 p.m. ET.
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Ryan Brehm
|Joel Dahmen
|Tyler Duncan
|Jim Herman
|Chad Ramey
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Jason Dufner
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|D.A. Points
|John Rollins
|Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
|Dominic Bozzelli
|Rafael Campos
|Erik Compton
|Ryan Gerard
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Kyle Maxwell
|Chris Nido
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Designated sponsor exemptions
|Juan Jose Guerra
|Rhadames Pena
|Hiram Silfa
|Santiago Tarrio
|PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
|Justin Hicks
|Monday qualifiers
|Ryan Blaum
|Cougar Collins
|Justin Kim
|Thomas Longbella
|Past Champion of respective event
|Brice Garnett
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Taylor Pendrith
|Emiliano Grillo
|Wyndham Clark
|Brandon Wu
|Adam Long
|Adam Schenk
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Mark Hubbard
|Jhonattan Vegas
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Kramer Hickok
|Matt Wallace
|Justin Lower
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Nick Hardy
|Zac Blair
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Thomas Detry
|Tyson Alexander
|Harrison Endycott
|Erik Barnes
|Ryan Armour
|Harry Hall
|Ben Martin
|Michael Kim
|Paul Haley II
|Henrik Norlander
|Matti Schmid
|Brent Grant
|Austin Cook
|Samuel Stevens
|Austin Eckroat
|Carl Yuan
|Brian Stuard
|Tano Goya
|Kyle Westmoreland
|MJ Daffue
|Augusto Núñez
|Scott Harrington
|Vincent Norrman
|Trevor Werbylo
|Trevor Cone
|Brandon Matthews
|Kevin Roy
|Michael Gligic
|Carson Young
|Anders Albertson
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Andrew Novak
|Harry Higgs
|Charley Hoffman
|Dylan Wu
|Hank Lebioda
|Cameron Percy
|Martin Trainer
|Jonathan Byrd
|Bill Haas
|$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
|Aaron Baddeley
|Chris Stroud
|S.Y. Noh
|Sean O'Hair
|Fabián Gómez
|Jonas Blixt
|William McGirt
|Sung Kang
|Cody Gribble
|Ben Crane
|Arjun Atwal
|Scott Brown
|Greg Chalmers
|Camilo Villegas
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
|Kevin Chappell
|Grayson Murray
|Tommy Gainey
|Wesley Bryan
|Robert Garrigus
|Bo Van Pelt
|Mark Hensby
|David Hearn
|Ricky Barnes
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.