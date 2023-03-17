PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Corales Puntacana Championship

A look at who's playing at Puntacana Resort & Club for the Corales Puntacana Championship

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Corales Puntacana Championship field list as of Friday, March 17th at 5 p.m. ET.

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Jim Herman
    Chad Ramey
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Jason Dufner
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker
    D.A. Points
    John Rollins
    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Dominic Bozzelli
    Rafael Campos
    Erik Compton
    Ryan Gerard
    Angel Hidalgo Portillo
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Kyle Maxwell
    Chris Nido
    Stephen Stallings Jr.
    Fabrizio Zanotti
    Designated sponsor exemptions
    Juan Jose Guerra
    Rhadames Pena
    Hiram Silfa
    Santiago Tarrio
    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Justin Hicks
    Monday qualifiers
    Ryan Blaum
    Cougar Collins
    Justin Kim
    Thomas Longbella
    Past Champion of respective event
    Brice Garnett
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Taylor Pendrith
    Emiliano Grillo
    Wyndham Clark
    Brandon Wu
    Adam Long
    Adam Schenk
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Mark Hubbard
    Jhonattan Vegas
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Kramer Hickok
    Matt Wallace
    Justin Lower
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Nick Hardy
    Zac Blair
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Thomas Detry
    Tyson Alexander
    Harrison Endycott
    Erik Barnes
    Ryan Armour
    Harry Hall
    Ben Martin
    Michael Kim
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Matti Schmid
    Brent Grant
    Austin Cook
    Samuel Stevens
    Austin Eckroat
    Carl Yuan
    Brian Stuard
    Tano Goya
    Kyle Westmoreland
    MJ Daffue
    Augusto Núñez
    Scott Harrington
    Vincent Norrman
    Trevor Werbylo
    Trevor Cone
    Brandon Matthews
    Kevin Roy
    Michael Gligic
    Carson Young
    Anders Albertson
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak
    Harry Higgs
    Charley Hoffman
    Dylan Wu
    Hank Lebioda
    Cameron Percy
    Martin Trainer
    Jonathan Byrd
    Bill Haas
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Aaron Baddeley
    Chris Stroud
    S.Y. Noh
    Sean O'Hair
    Fabián Gómez
    Jonas Blixt
    William McGirt
    Sung Kang
    Cody Gribble
    Ben Crane
    Arjun Atwal
    Scott Brown
    Greg Chalmers
    Camilo Villegas
    Geoff Ogilvy
    Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
    Kevin Chappell
    Grayson Murray
    Tommy Gainey
    Wesley Bryan
    Robert Garrigus
    Bo Van Pelt
    Mark Hensby
    David Hearn
    Ricky Barnes

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.