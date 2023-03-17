Inside the Field: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
1 Min Read
A look at who's playing at Austin Country Club for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Following the conclusion of THE PLAYERS Championship, 64 players are eligible for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play through their Official World Golf Ranking. Headlining the top 64 is newly-minted PLAYERS Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, who reclaimed World No. 1 with his victory at TPC Sawgrass. The six-time PGA TOUR winner is committed to defend his title at Austin Country Club, where he defeated Kevin Kisner, 4 and 3, in 2022 for the title.
Top 64 eligible players from the OWGR (current ranking) as of Friday, March 17th at 5 p.m. ET.
|FIELD
|Scottie Scheffler
|Jon Rahm
|Rory McIlroy
|Patrick Cantlay
|Max Homa
|Xander Schauffele
|Will Zalatoris
|Viktor Hovland
|Collin Morikawa
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Jordan Spieth
|Sam Burns
|Cameron Young
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Sungjae Im
|Tom Kim
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Kurt Kitayama
|Keegan Bradley
|Shane Lowry
|Tom Hoge
|Billy Horschel
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Brian Harman
|Sahith Theegala
|Sepp Straka
|Seamus Power
|Ryan Fox
|Chris Kirk
|Russell Henley
|Jason Day
|Adam Scott
|Si Woo Kim
|Corey Conners
|Harris English
|K.H. Lee
|Alex Noren
|Min Woo Lee
|Kevin Kisner
|Keith Mitchell
|Aaron Wise
|Adam Svensson
|Adrian Meronk
|J.T. Poston
|Lucas Herbert
|Taylor Montgomery
|Denny McCarthy
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Rickie Fowler
|Scott Stallings
|Adam Hadwin
|Victor Perez
|Davis Riley
|Andrew Putnam
|Davis Thompson
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Maverick McNealy
|Matt Kuchar
|J.J. Spaun
|Nick Taylor
|Ben Griffin
|Cam Davis
|Justin Suh
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.