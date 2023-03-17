PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

A look at who's playing at Austin Country Club for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

    Following the conclusion of THE PLAYERS Championship, 64 players are eligible for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play through their Official World Golf Ranking. Headlining the top 64 is newly-minted PLAYERS Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, who reclaimed World No. 1 with his victory at TPC Sawgrass. The six-time PGA TOUR winner is committed to defend his title at Austin Country Club, where he defeated Kevin Kisner, 4 and 3, in 2022 for the title.

    FIELD
    Scottie Scheffler
    Jon Rahm
    Rory McIlroy
    Patrick Cantlay
    Max Homa
    Xander Schauffele
    Will Zalatoris
    Viktor Hovland
    Collin Morikawa
    Tony Finau
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Jordan Spieth
    Sam Burns
    Cameron Young
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Sungjae Im
    Tom Kim
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Kurt Kitayama
    Keegan Bradley
    Shane Lowry
    Tom Hoge
    Billy Horschel
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Brian Harman
    Sahith Theegala
    Sepp Straka
    Seamus Power
    Ryan Fox
    Chris Kirk
    Russell Henley
    Jason Day
    Adam Scott
    Si Woo Kim
    Corey Conners
    Harris English
    K.H. Lee
    Alex Noren
    Min Woo Lee
    Kevin Kisner
    Keith Mitchell
    Aaron Wise
    Adam Svensson
    Adrian Meronk
    J.T. Poston
    Lucas Herbert
    Taylor Montgomery
    Denny McCarthy
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Rickie Fowler
    Scott Stallings
    Adam Hadwin
    Victor Perez
    Davis Riley
    Andrew Putnam
    Davis Thompson
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Maverick McNealy
    Matt Kuchar
    J.J. Spaun
    Nick Taylor
    Ben Griffin
    Cam Davis
    Justin Suh

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.