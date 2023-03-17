Inside the Field: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Following the conclusion of THE PLAYERS Championship, 64 players are eligible for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play through their Official World Golf Ranking. Headlining the top 64 is newly-minted PLAYERS Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, who reclaimed World No. 1 with his victory at TPC Sawgrass. The six-time PGA TOUR winner is committed to defend his title at Austin Country Club, where he defeated Kevin Kisner, 4 and 3, in 2022 for the title.