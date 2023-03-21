Golfbet Insider: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play/Corales Puntacana Championship

It’s been 10 years since the release of Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” but that message is fresh at Corales. It’s an outstanding week to take chances. For one, front-runners will resist being tempted to throw away months of hard work for a curiosity – they’re gone too far to give up who they are – all the while having as little confidence as ever in rarely used charges in windy conditions. It’s a buckle-in, hold-on kind of experience. For another, starts burned is irrelevant in the absence of typical chalk. There will be some churn in the trenches, all of it is unpredictable and you won’t even need to stay up all night for it.