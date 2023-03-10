PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Inside the Field: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

A look at who's playing at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Valspar Championship field list as of Friday, March 10th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Justin Thomas
    Gary Woodland
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Jordan Spieth
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Kevin Kisner
    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Justin Rose
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Keegan Bradley
    Ryan Brehm
    Sam Burns
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Lucas Glover
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Trey Mullinax
    J.T. Poston
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Robert Streb
    Nick Taylor
    Michael Thompson
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Ryan Moore
    Rory Sabbatini
    Jimmy Walker
    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Luke Donald
    Dylan Wu
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Ludvig Aberg
    Pierceson Coody
    Cole Hammer
    Victor Perez
    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Greg Koch
    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Brian Harman
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Davis Riley
    Denny McCarthy
    Maverick McNealy
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Taylor Moore
    Alex Smalley
    Wyndham Clark
    Lee Hodges
    Beau Hossler
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Sam Ryder
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Matt Wallace
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Nick Hardy
    Kyle Stanley
    J.B. Holmes
    Zac Blair
    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Justin Suh
    Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event
    Harry Higgs
    Cody Gribble
    John VanDerLaan
    Wesley Bryan
    Akshay Bhatia
    Carson Young
    Michael Kim
    Harry Hall
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Taylor Montgomery
    Ben Taylor
    Ben Griffin
    Tyson Alexander
    Robby Shelton
    S.H. Kim
    Joseph Bramlett
    Will Gordon
    Byeong Hun An
    David Lingmerth
    Harrison Endycott
    Erik Barnes
    Ryan Armour
    Eric Cole
    Ben Martin
    Zecheng Dou
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Matti Schmid
    Brent Grant
    Austin Cook
    Samuel Stevens
    Austin Eckroat
    Carl Yuan
    Brian Stuard
    Brice Garnett
    Tano Goya
    Kyle Westmoreland
    MJ Daffue
    Augusto Núñez
    Scott Harrington
    Vincent Norrman
    Trevor Werbylo
    Trevor Cone
    Brandon Matthews
    Kevin Roy
    Michael Gligic
    Anders Albertson
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.