Inside the Field: Valspar Championship
A look at who's playing at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Valspar Championship field list as of Friday, March 10th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Winner of PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Justin Thomas
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Webb Simpson
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Jordan Spieth
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Kevin Kisner
|FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
|Justin Rose
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Brehm
|Sam Burns
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Joel Dahmen
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Lucas Glover
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|K.H. Lee
|Luke List
|Trey Mullinax
|J.T. Poston
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Robert Streb
|Nick Taylor
|Michael Thompson
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Zach Johnson
|Ryan Moore
|Rory Sabbatini
|Jimmy Walker
|Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Luke Donald
|Dylan Wu
|Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
|Ludvig Aberg
|Pierceson Coody
|Cole Hammer
|Victor Perez
|PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
|Greg Koch
|Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
|Brian Harman
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Davis Riley
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|Beau Hossler
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Sam Ryder
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Doug Ghim
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Kramer Hickok
|Matt Wallace
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Nick Hardy
|Kyle Stanley
|J.B. Holmes
|Zac Blair
|Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
|Justin Suh
|Top-10 and ties from previous TOUR event
|Harry Higgs
|Cody Gribble
|John VanDerLaan
|Wesley Bryan
|Akshay Bhatia
|Carson Young
|Michael Kim
|Harry Hall
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ben Taylor
|Ben Griffin
|Tyson Alexander
|Robby Shelton
|S.H. Kim
|Joseph Bramlett
|Will Gordon
|Byeong Hun An
|David Lingmerth
|Harrison Endycott
|Erik Barnes
|Ryan Armour
|Eric Cole
|Ben Martin
|Zecheng Dou
|Paul Haley II
|Henrik Norlander
|Matti Schmid
|Brent Grant
|Austin Cook
|Samuel Stevens
|Austin Eckroat
|Carl Yuan
|Brian Stuard
|Brice Garnett
|Tano Goya
|Kyle Westmoreland
|MJ Daffue
|Augusto Núñez
|Scott Harrington
|Vincent Norrman
|Trevor Werbylo
|Trevor Cone
|Brandon Matthews
|Kevin Roy
|Michael Gligic
|Anders Albertson
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Andrew Novak
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.