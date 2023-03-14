Monday qualifiers: Valspar Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – The four players who Monday qualified into this week’s Valspar Championship have combined for just five career PGA TOUR starts, none in the continental United States. They’ll be sure to relish this week’s competition against the world’s best at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) outside Tampa.
Alex Chiarella, Chris Nido, Danny Guise and Peter Knade each carded 6-under 66 on Monday at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Florida – a longtime host venue for Second Stage of Q-School. It’s a traditionally demanding venue, and Monday was no exception.
All four qualifiers completed their round on Monday, but they headed back to Southern Hills on Tuesday morning to await a potential playoff. Chris Francoeur faced a 12-foot birdie putt on his 16th hole (No. 7) to get to 5 under. The playoff did not come to fruition, though, as Francoeur finished 3 under.
In all, 128 players competed for four spots in this week’s field at Innisbrook Resort.
For all scores from the Valspar Championship qualifier, click here.
Alex Chiarella (6-under 66)
Age: 28
Hometown: Makawao, Hawaii
Alma mater: University of San Diego
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made four birdies and an eagle, without a bogey, to clinch his first TOUR start … Has made 59 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, notching four top-10 finishes … Won the 2019 Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open on PGA TOUR Canada … Played high school basketball and was named to the Maui Interscholastic Basketball League’s second team.
Chris Nido (6-under 66)
Age: 23
Hometown: Miami, Florida / San Juan, Puerto Rico
Alma mater: University of Florida
PGA TOUR starts: 4
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Carded seven birdies against one bogey Monday to earn his tee time at Innisbrook … Has competed in the Puerto Rico Open on four occasions; this will mark his first TOUR start in the United States … In 2022, made 11 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, recording two top-25 finishes … Won the 2016 AJGA Daniel Berger Junior Championship.
Danny Guise (6-under 66)
Age: 28
Hometown: Greenwich, Connecticut
Alma mater: Wake Forest
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made PGA TOUR debut at this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii, into which he also Monday qualified … Has made three career Korn Ferry Tour starts; holds conditional status in 2023 after advancing to Final Stage of Q-School and finishing T131 … Played two years collegiately at Wake Forest, finishing No. 2 on team in scoring average (to Will Zalatoris) as a sophomore in 2014-15. Also shared team lead in scoring average as a freshman … Played four years of varsity basketball at Greenwich High School; also played seven years of elite AAU basketball for United Sons & Daughters.
Peter Knade (6-under 66)
Age: 25
Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland
Alma mater: University of Maryland
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made seven birdies against one bogey Monday to earn his first career PGA TOUR start … Has made four Korn Ferry Tour starts this season, highlighted by a T2 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay in January. Currently stands No. 10 on Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long points race … As a kid, volunteered as a standard bearer at The Honda Classic … Used to perform live music.