Monday qualifiers: Valspar Championship

Notes: Made PGA TOUR debut at this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii, into which he also Monday qualified … Has made three career Korn Ferry Tour starts; holds conditional status in 2023 after advancing to Final Stage of Q-School and finishing T131 … Played two years collegiately at Wake Forest, finishing No. 2 on team in scoring average (to Will Zalatoris) as a sophomore in 2014-15. Also shared team lead in scoring average as a freshman … Played four years of varsity basketball at Greenwich High School; also played seven years of elite AAU basketball for United Sons & Daughters.