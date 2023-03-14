Betting Stat Pack: Valspar Championship

Each week tells a different story, and the rough this week is chapter and verse. With almost four inches swaying in the breeze under the oaks, finding recovery shots will be just as important as cashing in from the sprinkler line. Well-protected and perched greens are the defense this week. The more chances on the putting surface will reduce stress and keep the crooked numbers off the card. Only two of the last eight winners have been outside the top seven in this category, but none worse than 14th.