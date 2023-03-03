Inside the Field: THE PLAYERS Championship
2 Min Read
The field is set for THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for THE PLAYERS Championship field list as of Friday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. ET.
The 144-player field features representation from 20 countries. Other notes on the field include:
• 49 of the top 50 players in the current FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List (all but No. 27 Ben Taylor)
• 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking
• Eight PLAYERS Champions and six FedExCup Champions
• PGA TOUR winners combining for 323 TOUR titles, including all 14 players that have won on TOUR this season
• The last man in the field is Ryan Armour (No. 111 in the FedExCup standings through The Honda Classic) and the first alternate is Harry Hall (No. 113)
If not otherwise exempt, the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Puerto Rico Open will qualify for THE PLAYERS.
|Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Webb Simpson
|Winner - U.S. Open
|Gary Woodland
|Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
|Collin Morikawa
|Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Francesco Molinari
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Kevin Kisner
|Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Adam Scott
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Keegan Bradley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Russell Henley
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|K.H. Lee
|Rory McIlroy
|Trey Mullinax
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Jon Rahm
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Adam Svensson
|Justin Thomas
|Will Zalatoris
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Sungjae Im
|Sepp Straka
|Tom Hoge
|Aaron Wise
|Viktor Hovland
|Cameron Young
|Brian Harman
|Corey Conners
|Sahith Theegala
|Scott Stallings
|Davis Riley
|Denny McCarthy
|Maverick McNealy
|Keith Mitchell
|Kurt Kitayama
|Lucas Glover
|Lucas Herbert
|Andrew Putnam
|Taylor Pendrith
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Luke List
|Emiliano Grillo
|Cam Davis
|Troy Merritt
|Adam Hadwin
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Matt Kuchar
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Noren
|Alex Smalley
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|Brendon Todd
|Beau Hossler
|Lanto Griffin
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Joel Dahmen
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Michael Thompson
|Hayden Buckley
|Martin Laird
|Sam Ryder
|Tyler Duncan
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Robert Streb
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Jason Day
|Doug Ghim
|Stewart Cink
|Kevin Tway
|Ryan Brehm
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|Rickie Fowler
|Nick Taylor
|Kramer Hickok
|Matt Wallace
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Danny Willett
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Nick Hardy
|Top 50 - Official World Golf Ranking
|Ryan Fox
|Min Woo Lee
|Winner - Kaulig Companies Championship - Prior Year.
|Jerry Kelly
|Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
|Justin Suh
|Below top 10 on current year's FedExCup Standings
|Taylor Montgomery
|Thomas Detry
|Davis Thompson
|Eric Cole
|Ben Griffin
|Robby Shelton
|Tyson Alexander
|Garrick Higgo
|S.H. Kim
|Byeong Hun An
|Will Gordon
|Joseph Bramlett
|David Lingmerth
|Harris English
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ben Martin
|Harrison Endycott
|Andrew Novak
|Erik Barnes
|Dylan Wu
|Ryan Armour
