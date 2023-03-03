PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Inside the Field: THE PLAYERS Championship

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

The field is set for THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for THE PLAYERS Championship field list as of Friday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. ET.

    The 144-player field features representation from 20 countries. Other notes on the field include:

    • 49 of the top 50 players in the current FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List (all but No. 27 Ben Taylor)

    • 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking

    • Eight PLAYERS Champions and six FedExCup Champions

    • PGA TOUR winners combining for 323 TOUR titles, including all 14 players that have won on TOUR this season

    • The last man in the field is Ryan Armour (No. 111 in the FedExCup standings through The Honda Classic) and the first alternate is Harry Hall (No. 113)

    If not otherwise exempt, the winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Puerto Rico Open will qualify for THE PLAYERS.

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson
    Winner - U.S. Open
    Gary Woodland
    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Collin Morikawa
    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Francesco Molinari
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Kevin Kisner
    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Adam Scott
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Keegan Bradley
    Sam Burns
    Patrick Cantlay
    Tony Finau
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Russell Henley
    Max Homa
    Billy Horschel
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    Chris Kirk
    K.H. Lee
    Rory McIlroy
    Trey Mullinax
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Jon Rahm
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Justin Rose
    Xander Schauffele
    Scottie Scheffler
    J.J. Spaun
    Jordan Spieth
    Adam Svensson
    Justin Thomas
    Will Zalatoris
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Sungjae Im
    Sepp Straka
    Tom Hoge
    Aaron Wise
    Viktor Hovland
    Cameron Young
    Brian Harman
    Corey Conners
    Sahith Theegala
    Scott Stallings
    Davis Riley
    Denny McCarthy
    Maverick McNealy
    Keith Mitchell
    Kurt Kitayama
    Lucas Glover
    Lucas Herbert
    Andrew Putnam
    Taylor Pendrith
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Luke List
    Emiliano Grillo
    Cam Davis
    Troy Merritt
    Adam Hadwin
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Matt Kuchar
    Taylor Moore
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Wyndham Clark
    Lee Hodges
    Brendon Todd
    Beau Hossler
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Joel Dahmen
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Michael Thompson
    Hayden Buckley
    Martin Laird
    Sam Ryder
    Tyler Duncan
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Robert Streb
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Jason Day
    Doug Ghim
    Stewart Cink
    Kevin Tway
    Ryan Brehm
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Rickie Fowler
    Nick Taylor
    Kramer Hickok
    Matt Wallace
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Danny Willett
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Nick Hardy
    Top 50 - Official World Golf Ranking
    Ryan Fox
    Min Woo Lee
    Winner - Kaulig Companies Championship - Prior Year.
    Jerry Kelly
    Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Justin Suh
    Below top 10 on current year's FedExCup Standings
    Taylor Montgomery
    Thomas Detry
    Davis Thompson
    Eric Cole
    Ben Griffin
    Robby Shelton
    Tyson Alexander
    Garrick Higgo
    S.H. Kim
    Byeong Hun An
    Will Gordon
    Joseph Bramlett
    David Lingmerth
    Harris English
    Aaron Baddeley
    Ben Martin
    Harrison Endycott
    Andrew Novak
    Erik Barnes
    Dylan Wu
    Ryan Armour

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.