Power Rankings: THE PLAYERS Championship

In addition to the benefits at the top, the champion will be exempt into every major through 2025, but then he won’t be expected to successfully defend his title in 2024 … because no one ever has. Certainly, prevailing over the most robust of fields on the PGA TOUR even once is hard enough, but TPC Sawgrass is essentially wholly responsible for the competitive balance. If there’s a margin of error around the stock par 72, it’s defined in a nonzero measurement. Ball-striking has been the predominant narrative over time, and that’s not inaccurate, but putting four rounds together, heck, putting one hole together is an exercise in commitment.