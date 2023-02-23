Inside Pierceson Coody’s equipment at the 2023 Honda Classic
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Pierceson Coody has had a fast start to his pro career. Coody, the top player in last year’s class of PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global grads, won twice in his first 14 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. That includes a victory earlier this month at The Panama Championship. Now Coody, who’s fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list, is getting his first PGA TOUR start as a pro thanks to a sponsor’s exemption into this week’s The Honda Classic.
Coody signed with TaylorMade upon turning pro, which was no shock considering he had been using the company’s equipment and working closely with TaylorMade’s manager of player development, Ryan Ressa, since he was a teenager.
“He’s old school in the fact that he grinds and digs it out of the dirt, and he’ll find it there, but I think he’s new school enough where he knows what numbers he should be hitting,” Ressa told GolfWRX in an in-depth interview in June about Coody’s equipment setup. “He uses launch monitors a lot for his distances, and just to validate spin.”
Since turning pro, Coody has made several upgrades to his gear, including a new driver, a new 3-wood and irons.
Although Coody used a 9-degree TaylorMade Stealth last year, he’s since switched into a Stealth 2 Plus 10.5-degree driver. Adding in the slightly higher-lofted head helps Coody keep his spin numbers in the right window because the Stealth 2 Plus model is designed to be lower spinning and lower flying than his previous Stealth. He kept the same Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70TX shaft in his new driver.
Coody has also upgraded into the new Stealth 2 Plus 3-wood after using the Stealth Plus 3-wood last year, and he's added a glob of lead tape on the toe of the new head for a slight fade bias. To go along with the head switch-up, he’s also changed into a new Project X HZRDUS 80TX shaft.
As he did in 2022, Coody is continuing to use a mixed set of irons. The only difference is he’s upgraded into the newest models from TaylorMade. He’s switched into the 2023 P-7MC long irons for his 4-6 irons and 2023 P-7MB for his 7-PW. He also carries a TaylorMade P-790 UDI 3-iron as an option to use instead of his 5-wood, depending on course conditions and layout.
Coody fills out his bag with three TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges (50, 54 and 58 degrees), and a TaylorMade Juno putter that he protects with an ultra-custom University of Texas putter cover made by TaylorMade.
Check out Pierceson’s full equipment setup below.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3 iron), TaylorMade P7MC (4-6 iron), and TaylorMade P7MB (7-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (50, 54 and 58 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x