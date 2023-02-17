Inside the Field: The Honda Classic
Full-field list for PGA National Resort for The Honda Classic
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for The Honda Classic field list as of Friday, February 17th at 5 p.m. ET.
|Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
|Webb Simpson
|Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
|Shane Lowry
|Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
|Billy Horschel
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Ryan Brehm
|Cam Davis
|Tyler Duncan
|Harris English
|Brian Gay
|Lanto Griffin
|Jim Herman
|Garrick Higgo
|Sungjae Im
|Matt Kuchar
|Andrew Landry
|J.T. Poston
|Chad Ramey
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Adam Svensson
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Career Money Exemption
|Jason Dufner
|Zach Johnson
|Ryan Moore
|Rory Sabbatini
|Jimmy Walker
|* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
|Akshay Bhatia
|Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Luke Donald
|Padraig Harrington
|Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
|Marcus Byrd
|Pierceson Coody
|Andrew Kozan
|Commissioner exemption (two foreign players)
|Min Woo Lee
|Adrian Meronk
|PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
|Tyler Collet
|Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
|Aaron Wise
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
|Davis Riley
|Denny McCarthy
|Taylor Pendrith
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Chris Kirk
|Alex Noren
|Lee Hodges
|Brandon Wu
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|Adam Schenk
|Aaron Rai
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Danny Lee
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Ryder
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Greyson Sigg
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Kramer Hickok
|Matt Wallace
|Austin Smotherman
|Doc Redman
|Danny Willett
|Kelly Kraft
|# Major medical extension
|Nick Hardy
|Kyle Stanley
|J.B. Holmes
|Zac Blair
|Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
|Justin Suh
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Thomas Detry
|Tyson Alexander
|Ben Taylor
|Ben Griffin
|Will Gordon
|David Lingmerth
|Robby Shelton
|S.H. Kim
|Byeong Hun An
|Joseph Bramlett
|Harrison Endycott
|Ryan Armour
|Chris Stroud
|Zecheng Dou
|Henrik Norlander
|Paul Haley II
|Erik Barnes
|Harry Hall
|Austin Cook
|Brian Stuard
|Eric Cole
|Ben Martin
|MJ Daffue
|Scott Harrington
|Nico Echavarria
|Carl Yuan
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Austin Eckroat
|Michael Kim
|Brice Garnett
|Brent Grant
|Tano Goya
|Vincent Norrman
|Trevor Cone
|Brandon Matthews
|Kevin Roy
|Matti Schmid
|Michael Gligic
|Carson Young
|Samuel Stevens
|Trevor Werbylo
|Augusto Núñez
|Anders Albertson
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Harry Higgs
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Andrew Novak
|Cameron Percy
|Charley Hoffman
|Dylan Wu
|Jonathan Byrd
|Martin Trainer
|Hank Lebioda
|Bill Haas
|Reorder Category - Cat. 39 thru 44
|Aaron Baddeley
|S.Y. Noh
|Sean O'Hair
|Fabián Gómez
|William McGirt
|Cody Gribble
|Ben Crane
|Arjun Atwal
|Camilo Villegas
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.