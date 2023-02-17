PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Inside the Field: The Honda Classic

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Full-field list for PGA National Resort for The Honda Classic

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for The Honda Classic field list as of Friday, February 17th at 5 p.m. ET.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson
    Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry
    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Cam Davis
    Tyler Duncan
    Harris English
    Brian Gay
    Lanto Griffin
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Sungjae Im
    Matt Kuchar
    Andrew Landry
    J.T. Poston
    Chad Ramey
    Sepp Straka
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career Money Exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Ryan Moore
    Rory Sabbatini
    Jimmy Walker
    * Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Luke Donald
    Padraig Harrington
    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Marcus Byrd
    Pierceson Coody
    Andrew Kozan
    Commissioner exemption (two foreign players)
    Min Woo Lee
    Adrian Meronk
    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Tyler Collet
    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Aaron Wise
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Davis Riley
    Denny McCarthy
    Taylor Pendrith
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Chris Kirk
    Alex Noren
    Lee Hodges
    Brandon Wu
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Danny Lee
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Greyson Sigg
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Kramer Hickok
    Matt Wallace
    Austin Smotherman
    Doc Redman
    Danny Willett
    Kelly Kraft
    # Major medical extension
    Nick Hardy
    Kyle Stanley
    J.B. Holmes
    Zac Blair
    Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
    Justin Suh
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Thomas Detry
    Tyson Alexander
    Ben Taylor
    Ben Griffin
    Will Gordon
    David Lingmerth
    Robby Shelton
    S.H. Kim
    Byeong Hun An
    Joseph Bramlett
    Harrison Endycott
    Ryan Armour
    Chris Stroud
    Zecheng Dou
    Henrik Norlander
    Paul Haley II
    Erik Barnes
    Harry Hall
    Austin Cook
    Brian Stuard
    Eric Cole
    Ben Martin
    MJ Daffue
    Scott Harrington
    Nico Echavarria
    Carl Yuan
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Austin Eckroat
    Michael Kim
    Brice Garnett
    Brent Grant
    Tano Goya
    Vincent Norrman
    Trevor Cone
    Brandon Matthews
    Kevin Roy
    Matti Schmid
    Michael Gligic
    Carson Young
    Samuel Stevens
    Trevor Werbylo
    Augusto Núñez
    Anders Albertson
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Harry Higgs
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Andrew Novak
    Cameron Percy
    Charley Hoffman
    Dylan Wu
    Jonathan Byrd
    Martin Trainer
    Hank Lebioda
    Bill Haas
    Reorder Category - Cat. 39 thru 44
    Aaron Baddeley
    S.Y. Noh
    Sean O'Hair
    Fabián Gómez
    William McGirt
    Cody Gribble
    Ben Crane
    Arjun Atwal
    Camilo Villegas

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.