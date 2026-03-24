Zurich Classic achieves sustainability certification; TPC Louisiana follows suit

Carole Kerrey, certification and impacts director at the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, said: “It is wonderful to see the Zurich Classic, supported by other event stakeholders and specialists at Blue Strike Environmental, push sustainability forward. In this first year of certification for the event and its venue, TPC Louisiana, we can easily see how best practices are already well embedded, and with examples of larger and more ambitious activations from both. We look forward to supporting and bringing recognition to what can be achieved in the coming years.”