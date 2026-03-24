Zurich Classic achieves sustainability certification; TPC Louisiana follows suit
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Zurich Classic of New Orleans Oyster Sustainability Project
Written by Staff
NEW ORLEANS – The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has been recognized for leadership in sustainable golf and sporting events, having successfully achieved GEO Certified® status for the 2025 edition.
The award is assured by the international non-profit GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf. The distinction is presented to tournaments that adopt a comprehensive approach to a range of priority environmental and community topics, meet international standards, and put in place continual improvement plans.
The scope includes all aspects of event operations, including temporary event staging, communications, lasting legacies and engagement of venues.
Inspired by Zurich’s commitment to sustainability, TPC Louisiana has also achieved GEO Certified® status for 2025.
Carole Kerrey, certification and impacts director at the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, said: “It is wonderful to see the Zurich Classic, supported by other event stakeholders and specialists at Blue Strike Environmental, push sustainability forward. In this first year of certification for the event and its venue, TPC Louisiana, we can easily see how best practices are already well embedded, and with examples of larger and more ambitious activations from both. We look forward to supporting and bringing recognition to what can be achieved in the coming years.”
Brazos Barber, director of sustainability at the PGA TOUR, added: “Huge credit to the team at Zurich for their dedication to making their event as sustainable as possible. It’s great to see them engage their staff, the tournament team, vendors, fans and players – further demonstrating that our events can positively impact the communities where we play. Achieving GEO Certification® for both the tournament and the venue’s year-round commitment to sustainable course and club operations is a fantastic accomplishment.”
Highlights from the 2025 event
Staging
- REALCYCLE processed the tournament’s key streams – plastics, aluminum, cardboard, soft plastics and organics – with support from an on-site Green Team that hand-sorted materials to reduce contamination and maximize diversion.
- Oyster shells were collected separately and delivered to the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) to support coastal restoration projects.
- Carpet and wood were diverted through The Green Project, where materials were repurposed and resold for community benefit.
- InProduction and Brumark supported recovery logistics and recycling for mesh.
- For community impact, surplus food donations were coordinated with Okra Abbey community garden, Second Harvest Food Bank and the New Orleans Mission.
- Onsite energy efficiency was improved by powering down equipment whenever possible, optimizing voltage across the site and limiting the use of air conditioning to only five event builds.
- Independent audits by Blue Strike Environmental monitored the sustainability performance of suppliers and contractors, driving accountability across operations.
- Of the nine temporary structures constructed, five were ADA accessible, supporting inclusivity for spectators and guests.
- Nursing Nests were provided onsite, offering safe and private facilities for mothers and childcare.
Communications
- A sustainability-focused video loop was shown on the shuttle buses, featuring a three- to five-minute segment on Zurich Classic’s environmental commitments. The video highlighted initiatives such as oyster shell recycling to support coastal restoration and the Zurich water feature constructed from recycled milk cartons.
Legacies
- The youth golf clinic, held on Earth Day, welcomed 75 participants who learned about environmental stewardship. For each attendee, a tree was planted in the Zurich Forest Project, reinforcing the link between golf, education and sustainability.
- Local engagement was prioritized through the use of local caterers, volunteer and contractors, with featured partners including Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, Patton's, Acme Oyster House, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans and others.
- Broader community impact was delivered through initiatives such as a partnership with Children’s Hospital of New Orleans to promote wellness, youth golf clinics with drills and lessons, and opportunities for students to caddy and connect with the game.
Both as a venue for the Zurich Classic and as a golf facility, TPC Louisiana demonstrated the following highlights:
- Sixty-three (63) acres of the site are maintained as native habitat, receiving no mowing, irrigation, or turf inputs. These areas enhance biodiversity, provide wildlife corridors and significantly reduce ongoing maintenance requirements.
- Advanced transition to shore power, reducing reliance on generators and lowering fuel use along with overall environmental impact.
- Benefiting from abundant rainfall, TPC Louisiana captures and reuses rainwater for irrigation, minimizing reliance on mains or tankered water. Water management decisions are informed by three on-site weather stations and four rain gauges, enabling irrigation to respond directly to rainfall, soil moisture conditions and short-term weather forecasts, minimizing unnecessary water use.
- TPC Louisiana actively supports environmental education through First Green STEAM programs and partnerships with local schools. The course functions as a living classroom, providing hands-on learning opportunities in soil science, water management and turf equipment operation.
The event and facility team have been provided with continual improvement points, which will be integrated into ongoing maintenance of the venue as well as the delivery of the 2026 event, scheduled for play at TPC Louisiana between April 20-26.