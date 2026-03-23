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6H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Adrien Saddier has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-72-69-72-25.600
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-71-74-69-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.950
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances was at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even-par.
    • Saddier has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.3050.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.410-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.166-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.046-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.317-0.095

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has a -0.410 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier has delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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