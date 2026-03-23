Adrien Saddier betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Adrien Saddier has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 with his sights set on making his mark in the Texas Children's Houston Open.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Saddier's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-72-69-72
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-71-74-69
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|68-69-66-75
|-10
|2.950
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-72-69
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances was at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even-par.
- Saddier has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.305
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.410
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.166
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.046
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.317
|-0.095
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has a -0.410 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier has delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Saddier has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.