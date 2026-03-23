Brian Campbell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will compete in the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in at least five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in Houston, Texas.
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 8-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.834
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.794
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.269
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.037
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.860
|-1.911
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.834 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.6 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.794 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 57.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 17.50% of the time.
- Campbell has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.