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6H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will compete in the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in at least five years. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in Houston, Texas.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for twentieth with a score of 8-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.834-0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.794-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.269-0.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0370.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.860-1.911

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.834 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.6 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.794 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 57.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 17.50% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    1

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    2

    David Lipsky
    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    2

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    3

    Jordan Smith
    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    3

    ENG
    J. Smith
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    -8

    T4

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Marco Penge
    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    M. Penge
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3

    -8

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    +3
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