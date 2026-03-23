Brian Campbell betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.834 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.6 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.794 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 57.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 17.50% of the time.