“Peter is one of the most respected and selfless people I have ever met. When he was diagnosed, so many of us immediately knew we wanted to stand beside him in this fight,” said eight-time PGA TOUR winner and NBC analyst Brad Faxon. “The Foundation is about helping Peter’s mission of changing the future of ALS for patients and families everywhere. I’m proud to be part of this with him, and many of us are fully committed to helping this succeed.”