Golf industry leader Peter Broome launches ALS Bridge Foundation
3 Min Read
Brad Faxon and Peter Broome at the ALS Bridge Foundation launch event. (ALS Bridge Foundation)
JUPITER, Fla. — In August 2024, Peter Broome – a respected executive and 30-year veteran of the golf industry – received a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that changed everything. Rather than retreat, Broome chose to fight, shifting his focus toward a single, urgent mission: accelerating life-saving solutions for the patients and families following in his footsteps. On Monday, that mission takes a major step forward with the opening of the ALS Bridge Foundation and its fundraising campaign.
Known throughout the game for his leadership and recently honored by the PGA of America, PGA of Canada and Golf Canada, Broome has called upon his lifelong network to build "The Bridge." Founded alongside his family and a coalition of leaders in golf, business and medicine, the foundation is dedicated to closing the gap between laboratory discovery and the moment a patient receives treatment.
“Peter is one of the most respected and selfless people I have ever met. When he was diagnosed, so many of us immediately knew we wanted to stand beside him in this fight,” said eight-time PGA TOUR winner and NBC analyst Brad Faxon. “The Foundation is about helping Peter’s mission of changing the future of ALS for patients and families everywhere. I’m proud to be part of this with him, and many of us are fully committed to helping this succeed.”
The foundation will direct 100% of its proceeds toward programs that accelerate drug trials, improve diagnostic access and fuel collaborative research across the United States and Canada. Through strategic partnerships with Healey ALS MyMatch in the U.S. and Access ALS in Canada, the foundation will help expand clinical trial access and treatment matching for patients across North America. In the U.S., ALS MyMatch trials are conducted through leading research networks, including Massachusetts General Hospital’s Healey & AMG Center for ALS. In Canada, Access ALS is a national platform accelerating early access to ALS therapies led by the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital ALS Clinic at McGill University.
From left to right: Jill and Keegan Bradley on hand for ALS Bridge Foundation launch with Sandy and Peter Broome, as well as Broome’s daughter Valerie Curran and former PGA TOUR member Jon Curran. (ALS Bridge Foundation)
The ALS Bridge Foundation’s funding strategy is built on two primary pillars. Private donations allow the foundation to act quickly on urgent research and access opportunities. In parallel, the foundation is opening its first-ever auction of exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. These opportunities are made possible by supporters who have stood with Broome and the mission, including Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Ryder Cup Captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald, and broadcaster Jim Nantz. In Canada, the effort is championed by PGA TOUR stars Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, as well as Montreal Canadiens captain and 2026 Olympian Nick Suzuki.
ALS remains a devastating disease with no cure and limited treatment options, making speed of research and access critical. The ALS Bridge Foundation exists to accelerate both – helping fund research, expand care at specialized treatment centers, and build a future where ALS becomes a treatable disease rather than a terminal diagnosis. The foundation is built on the belief that ALS research is at a tipping point – and with increased funding, collaboration and urgency, meaningful breakthroughs can reach patients faster.