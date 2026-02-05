How WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow Fund creates change long after competition ends
For one unforgettable week each year, the WM Phoenix Open transforms TPC Scottsdale into the most electric place in golf. As one of the largest zero-waste sporting events in the world, it’s more than a golf tournament – it's a chance to educate fans about sustainability, with nearly everything on-site recycled, composted, reused or converted into energy. But when the crowds head home, the impact is just getting started.
Since WM became title sponsor in 2010, the tournament has raised $160 million for Arizona charities—supporting kids, families and communities across the state. The WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow Fund is an extension of that effort.
“The WM Phoenix Open shows what’s possible when everyone works together with purpose,” said Tara Hemmer, WM chief sustainability officer. “The Working For Tomorrow Fund builds on that momentum – supporting projects that strengthen communities, protect natural resources and create lasting environmental impact in Arizona.”
Created by WM and the Thunderbirds in 2024, the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow Fund supports sustainability-related causes across Arizona. As the official hosts of the tournament, the Thunderbirds organization has been the driving force behind its charitable impact. Now celebrating its third year, the focus of the Working For Tomorrow Fund remains the same: supporting local projects focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving sustainable materials management and strengthening water management.
Planned beneficiaries this year include:
- Waste Not, which rescues surplus food and delivers it to local communities
- Arizona Sustainability Alliance, which advances sustainability statewide through education and community engagement
- Local water and renewable energy projects identified through the Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF)
One exciting example of the work the fund has supported is a first-of-its-kind project through BEF with the Gila River Indian Community, where solar panels were installed over irrigation canals. The innovative design delivers a true double win: generating renewable energy while reducing water evaporation from the canal below.
“It’s one of those ‘why isn’t everyone doing this?’ moments,” said Heather Schrock, director of environmental partnerships at BEF, of her first in-person visit to a canal. “You’re producing clean energy, you’re saving water, and you’re doing it right where the community needs it.”
This is the first solar-over-canal project of its kind in the United States. It’s already transforming how the Gila River Indian Community powers its agricultural operations, providing onsite renewable energy while reducing the need to extract additional water in an arid region.
Through BEF, the Fund also supported the DigDeep Navajo Water Project, which provides drinking water to families who previously had to haul water for daily use—another reminder that access to basic resources can change lives.
Schrock says what makes the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow Fund especially impactful is how it brings these efforts together under one umbrella.
“It’s given all of these projects a platform and elevated their voices,” she said. “Instead of a lot of separate efforts, the Fund streamlines support in a way that’s easier for nonprofits—and more impactful for the communities we serve.”
How fans help power the fund
The WM Phoenix Open fuels the Fund through a mix of fan participation and sponsor support:
- Annual Green Out Day: For every fan, golfer, and caddie wearing green to the tournament on Saturday, the Thunderbirds donate $1 to the Fund.
- 50/50 Raffle: Half the pot goes to one lucky fan; the other half supports Fund projects.
- Sponsor support: Sponsors and vendors contribute directly to the Fund.
- NEW - Merchandise tent sales: Fans can choose to round up their purchases in the tournament’s Merchandise Tent to donate to the fund.
- NEW - WMPO Green Dream ice cream sales: WM teamed up with Phoenix-based Novel Ice Cream to create a signature green ice cream sold exclusively at the tournament. A portion of all Novel Ice Cream sales at the tournament are expected to be donated to the Fund.
With the Fund surpassing $841,000 raised in its first two years, WM and the Thunderbirds are focused on growing that impact even further in year three.
In 2026, there are 15 sponsors contributing to the Working For Tomorrow Fund, including: Dow, CAA Sports, Cascade, Clayton Flooring, Earth Brands, Jack Daniels, Mill, MLB, PGA TOUR, Sloan, Stealth, Swire Coca-Cola, TPC Scottsdale, Trademark Visual and United Airlines.
The WM Phoenix Open is known worldwide for its leadership in sustainability—earning its 13th diversion rate validation from UL and ninth GEO certification in 2025. WM uses the tournament to help educate fans about how to make a positive impact on the environment.
The Working For Tomorrow Fund extends that commitment beyond tournament week, helping ensure the event’s impact is felt across Arizona year-round.