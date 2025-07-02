Inaugural Folds of Honor – Nick Dunlap Scholarship awarded to University of Alabama graduate
Nick Dunlap recounts his winning putt at The American Express
Written by Jim McCabe
One doesn’t have to tell Nick Dunlap about the ups and downs of professional golf. The youngster is living it.
He did the improbable early in the 2024 PGA TOUR season, becoming the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA TOUR. The victory at The American Express in Palm Springs, California, not only earned him a spot in the record books, but it also provided full TOUR membership, which the University of Alabama sensation ultimately accepted.
Perhaps even more satisfying for Dunlap was how he backed up his electrifying win with a second win at the Barracuda Championship to become the first player in PGA TOUR history to win as an amateur and a pro in the same year.
A brilliant ride up the mountain, especially when you consider that Dunlap, who went from collegian to pro in a matter of days, finished No. 49 in the 2024 FedExCup Standings.
But Dunlap needn’t be warned about the fickleness of this game; he’s feeling some bumps in this sophomore season. After making the cut in each of his first six starts in ’25, the reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year missed back-to-back cuts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship, and the ups and downs have continued since then.
Yet what might define Dunlap is his firm grasp of the big picture. Basking in the fame of pro golf wins and battling to keep his confidence in the aftermath of a series of missed cuts come with the job; choosing to align himself with Folds of Honor is staying in step with his character.
“Folds of Honor is such an impactful organization,” said Dunlap, who wholeheartedly gave his blessing to an educational scholarship in his name at his alma mater.
As if having his name attached to a Folds of Honor scholarship wasn’t humbling enough, Dunlap was “beyond blessed” to be part of Kylie Baldeosingh’s spirited story.
A recent University of Alabama graduate who will attend graduate school in Tuscaloosa,, Alabama, Baldeosingh has followed in the footsteps of her two sisters, who are also recipients of the Folds of Honor scholarship.
“Folds of Honor holds a special place in my heart,” said Baldeosingh, “and I’m grateful to Nick for his patriotism and for caring about military and first responder families.”
The story of the Baldeosingh sisters tugs at your heartstrings: their father, Sgt. Juan Carlos Baldeosingh was killed in action in Iraq in 2009 while serving with the Army National Guard. (He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.)
The Baldeosingh sisters epitomize the vision Lt. Col. Dan Rooney had when he started Folds of Honor in 2007. The only F-16 fighter pilot who is also a Class A PGA professional.
Rooney dreamed of a scholarship program that would benefit spouses and children of U.S. Military service members. In recent years, the spouses and children of first responders have been included in the Folds of Honor mission. Since 2007, nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling $290 million in all 50 states have been awarded, statistics that make Dunlap thrilled to be involved.
Noting how fortunate he is to be a 21-year-old playing on the PGA TOUR, Dunlap said, “I would not be able to do so without the sacrifice, support, and dedication from the military and first responders.”
Baldeosingh, who dreams of being a speech-language pathologist, praised Dunlap for caring about these families and saluted Rooney’s remarkable charity.
“Folds has helped me in countless ways, including allowing me to continue my education at the University of Alabama,” she said. “I would not be where I am today without this foundation.”