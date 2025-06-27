First Tee – Phoenix’s Jordin Cowing, First Tee – Greater Dallas’ Jacob Lewallen claim 2025 First Tee National Championship

“The dedication, skill and composure of the players this week has been inspiring to witness. We are incredibly proud to congratulate Jordin and Jacob on their outstanding performances at the 2025 First Tee National Championship,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “This tournament is about building character and providing opportunities. These winners truly exemplify what First Tee stands for, and we cannot wait to see what their futures hold both in the game and beyond.”