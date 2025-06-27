First Tee – Phoenix’s Jordin Cowing, First Tee – Greater Dallas’ Jacob Lewallen claim 2025 First Tee National Championship
3 Min Read
Jordin Cowing of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jacob Lewallen of Wylie, Texas, won the girls’ and boys’ division. (Jason E. Miczek/First Tee)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Jordin Cowing of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jacob Lewallen of Wylie, Texas, won the girls’ and boys’ divisions of the fifth annual First Tee National Championship at the Warren Golf Course at the University of Notre Dame. The event brought together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped them build the confidence, perseverance and skills needed to play at the next level.
Cowing, who is committed to play collegiate golf this fall at Austin Peay State University, finished 1-under (67-74-71) to claim victory. This is her third appearance at this national tournament, and she finished third in the 2024 First Tee National Championship at Clemson University. In addition to playing golf, Cowing volunteers with First Tee – Phoenix, Special Olympics and Rotary Club of Sun Lakes.
“It means so much to win this tournament,” Cowing said. “First Tee has been such an important part of my life, and I’m so grateful to end my time with First Tee with a win.”
Lewallen came from behind to shoot a blistering 66 on Thursday and finish the tournament 3-under (72-72-66). Lewallen, who will play collegiate golf this fall at Eastern Kentucky University, has been involved with his First Tee Chapter for more than a decade. He said he was happy to win the National Championship on behalf of First Tee – Greater Dallas, where he serves as a junior coach.
“It means everything to me to win this tournament,” he said. “This last year of tournaments has not been great for me. After countless second- and third-place finishes, finally being able to win a tournament like this means the world to me.”
Both winners were awarded the Tattersall Cup in honor of First Tee Trustee Fred Tattersall, who generously supports the event.
Sophomore Marley Pedrique of First Tee – Florida Gold Coast finished third (73-72-71) in the girls’ division to earn an exemption into the PURE Insurance Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions event that will take place Sept. 19-21 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The event pairs golf legends with First Tee juniors for a week of mentorship and competition. Players are eligible for an exemption if they finish top five at National Championship, haven’t previously played the PURE Insurance Championship and will still be in high school this fall.
Based on their play at the First Tee National Championship, several players will also earn spots in the PGA TOUR’s Pathways to Progression program, which aims to support talented golfers from backgrounds that are traditionally underrepresented in the sport. The PGA TOUR will announce the full roster for its Pathways program in the coming days.
“The dedication, skill and composure of the players this week has been inspiring to witness. We are incredibly proud to congratulate Jordin and Jacob on their outstanding performances at the 2025 First Tee National Championship,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “This tournament is about building character and providing opportunities. These winners truly exemplify what First Tee stands for, and we cannot wait to see what their futures hold both in the game and beyond.”
The First Tee National Championship is held annually at various college golf courses around the nation, providing First Tee participants the opportunity to network with others from across the country.