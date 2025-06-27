PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

First Tee – Phoenix’s Jordin Cowing, First Tee – Greater Dallas’ Jacob Lewallen claim 2025 First Tee National Championship

3 Min Read

Impact

Jordin Cowing of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jacob Lewallen of Wylie, Texas, won the girls’ and boys’ division. (Jason E. Miczek/First Tee)

Jordin Cowing of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jacob Lewallen of Wylie, Texas, won the girls’ and boys’ division. (Jason E. Miczek/First Tee)

    SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Jordin Cowing of Gilbert, Arizona, and Jacob Lewallen of Wylie, Texas, won the girls’ and boys’ divisions of the fifth annual First Tee National Championship at the Warren Golf Course at the University of Notre Dame. The event brought together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped them build the confidence, perseverance and skills needed to play at the next level.

    Cowing, who is committed to play collegiate golf this fall at Austin Peay State University, finished 1-under (67-74-71) to claim victory. This is her third appearance at this national tournament, and she finished third in the 2024 First Tee National Championship at Clemson University. In addition to playing golf, Cowing volunteers with First Tee – Phoenix, Special Olympics and Rotary Club of Sun Lakes.

    “It means so much to win this tournament,” Cowing said. “First Tee has been such an important part of my life, and I’m so grateful to end my time with First Tee with a win.”

    Lewallen came from behind to shoot a blistering 66 on Thursday and finish the tournament 3-under (72-72-66). Lewallen, who will play collegiate golf this fall at Eastern Kentucky University, has been involved with his First Tee Chapter for more than a decade. He said he was happy to win the National Championship on behalf of First Tee – Greater Dallas, where he serves as a junior coach.

    “It means everything to me to win this tournament,” he said. “This last year of tournaments has not been great for me. After countless second- and third-place finishes, finally being able to win a tournament like this means the world to me.”

    Both winners were awarded the Tattersall Cup in honor of First Tee Trustee Fred Tattersall, who generously supports the event.


    Jordin Cowing of Gilbert, Arizona, won the girls’ divisions of the fifth annual First Tee National Championship. (Jason E. Miczek/First Tee)

    Jordin Cowing of Gilbert, Arizona, won the girls’ divisions of the fifth annual First Tee National Championship. (Jason E. Miczek/First Tee)

    The First Tee National Championship held at the Warren Golf Course brings together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped them build the confidence, perseverance and skills needed to play at the next level. (Jason E. Miczek/First Tee)

    The First Tee National Championship held at the Warren Golf Course brings together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped them build the confidence, perseverance and skills needed to play at the next level. (Jason E. Miczek/First Tee)


    Sophomore Marley Pedrique of First Tee – Florida Gold Coast finished third (73-72-71) in the girls’ division to earn an exemption into the PURE Insurance Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions event that will take place Sept. 19-21 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The event pairs golf legends with First Tee juniors for a week of mentorship and competition. Players are eligible for an exemption if they finish top five at National Championship, haven’t previously played the PURE Insurance Championship and will still be in high school this fall.

    Based on their play at the First Tee National Championship, several players will also earn spots in the PGA TOUR’s Pathways to Progression program, which aims to support talented golfers from backgrounds that are traditionally underrepresented in the sport. The PGA TOUR will announce the full roster for its Pathways program in the coming days.

    “The dedication, skill and composure of the players this week has been inspiring to witness. We are incredibly proud to congratulate Jordin and Jacob on their outstanding performances at the 2025 First Tee National Championship,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “This tournament is about building character and providing opportunities. These winners truly exemplify what First Tee stands for, and we cannot wait to see what their futures hold both in the game and beyond.”

    The First Tee National Championship is held annually at various college golf courses around the nation, providing First Tee participants the opportunity to network with others from across the country.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 27, 2025

    For Harrington, one bogey outshines birdies, keeps him in share of lead at U.S. Senior Open

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jun 27, 2025

    Guthrie leads after Round 1 at Memorial Health Championship

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jun 26, 2025

    Roy, Potgieter shoot Rocket Classic-record 62s to share first-round lead

    Daily Wrap Up
    R2
    In Progress

    Rocket Classic

    T1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    14

    T1

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    13

    T3

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    13

    T3

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    12*

    T3

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    10*

    T3

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    10*

    T3

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    7

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    15*

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    12*

    T8

    USA
    K. Velo
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    9*

    T11

    USA
    C. Kim
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    15

    T11

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    14*

    T11

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    12

    T11

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    10*

    T11

    USA
    L. Clanton
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    9*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW