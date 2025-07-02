Folds of Honor academic scholarship presented in honor of two-time PGA TOUR winner Nick Dunlap
3 Min Read
Nick Dunlap recounts his winning putt at The American Express
Written by Staff
The military and first responder foundation Folds of Honor announced Wednesday that an educational scholarship has been named for Nick Dunlap at his alma mater, the University of Alabama.
Dunlap won in 2024 at The American Express to become the first amateur to win a PGA TOUR event in 33 years.
Receiving the inaugural Folds of Honor – Nick Dunlap Scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year is Kylie Baldeosingh.
Baldeosingh, a recent Alabama graduate, will be attending graduate school in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, studying communication disorders with a career goal to become a speech-language pathologist. She, her twin sister (who attends East Carolina University) and a third sister (a high school senior who will be attending High Point University) are all Folds of Honor recipients.
“It’s an honor to be selected as the inaugural Folds of Honor – Nick Dunlap Scholarship recipient,” Baldeosingh said. “Folds of Honor holds a special place in my heart and I’m grateful to Nick for his patriotism and for caring about military and first responder families.
“Folds has helped me in countless ways, including allowing me to continue my education at the University of Alabama. I would not be where I am today without this foundation. It has enabled me and my sisters to achieve our goals, and it has provided us with the ability to tell our story about my father, Sgt. Juan Carlos, who was killed in action. I am lucky to be a part of such a remarkable organization where their mission is to support families and people like me.” Sgt. Juan Carlos Baldeosingh fell in Iraq in 2009 as part of the Army National Guard. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. It was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional.
After turning pro, Dunlap recorded his second PGA TOUR win and his first as a professional at the Barracuda Championship in July. With the win, Dunlap became the first player in PGA TOUR history to win in the same season as both an amateur and as a professional. He was voted the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year for 2024.
During his storied amateur career, Dunlap won the U.S. Amateur in 2023, making him the second golfer in history to win both the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur Championships. He was the first amateur player to have won the U.S. Junior Amateur, U.S. Amateur, and a PGA TOUR event.
“Folds of Honor is such an impactful organization, and it is an absolute honor to award Kylie with this scholarship,” said Dunlap. “I am beyond blessed to be able to pursue my dreams on the golf course, and I would not be able to do so without the sacrifice, support, and dedication from the military and first responders. I do not take that for granted. Kylie has a very bright future ahead of her and I cannot wait to see what she accomplishes.”