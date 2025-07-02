Folds of Honor academic scholarship presented in honor of two-time PGA TOUR winner Nick Dunlap

“Folds has helped me in countless ways, including allowing me to continue my education at the University of Alabama. I would not be where I am today without this foundation. It has enabled me and my sisters to achieve our goals, and it has provided us with the ability to tell our story about my father, Sgt. Juan Carlos, who was killed in action. I am lucky to be a part of such a remarkable organization where their mission is to support families and people like me.” Sgt. Juan Carlos Baldeosingh fell in Iraq in 2009 as part of the Army National Guard. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.