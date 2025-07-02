FanDuel donates $100,000 to Next 18 at John Deere Classic to support mental health of veterans, first responders

ILLINOIS — FanDuel, North America’s premier online gaming company and an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, announced Wednesday it is donating $100,000 to Next 18, a nonprofit organization founded by a U.S. Army veteran that integrates the sport of golf in its wellness camps to support mental health, well-being and camaraderie among servicemen and women across the country. FanDuel presented the check to Next 18 Founder Matt McDonell today during a putting clinic for a special group of military members and first responders from the Quad Cities area at the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.