FanDuel donates $100,000 to Next 18 at John Deere Classic to support mental health of veterans, first responders
1 Min Read
From left to right, Keita Young, community impact vice president at FanDuel, Next 18 Founder Matt McDonell, PGA TOUR player Tom Kim and Andrew Lehman, tournament director of the John Deere Classic. (Courtesy PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
ILLINOIS — FanDuel, North America’s premier online gaming company and an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR, announced Wednesday it is donating $100,000 to Next 18, a nonprofit organization founded by a U.S. Army veteran that integrates the sport of golf in its wellness camps to support mental health, well-being and camaraderie among servicemen and women across the country. FanDuel presented the check to Next 18 Founder Matt McDonell today during a putting clinic for a special group of military members and first responders from the Quad Cities area at the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
“What a historic day for our organization,” said McDonell. “This is the single largest donation we’ve received which will now enable us to do so much more for the veterans and first responders who need support. We are so grateful to FanDuel for this generous contribution; it validates the hard work we’ve put in to building an organization committed to helping our nation’s heroes heal and thrive."
Keita Young, community impact vice president at FanDuel, said, “FanDuel is committed to making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate, and we recognize the vital role military families, veterans and first responders play in communities across the country. We are proud to support Next 18 as it delivers critical programs that promote long-term wellbeing after service and empowers veterans and first responders through sports.”
The donation will help advance the Next 18 mission of supporting the mental health of veterans and first responders through the game of golf, including through golf camps, peer support communities and holistic life resource training.