3H AGO

PGA TOUR mourns passing of Frederick W. Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

1 Min Read

Latest

Fred Smith, the FedEx Corp. founder who revolutionized the express delivery industry, has died at age 80. (Credit FedEx)

Fred Smith, the FedEx Corp. founder who revolutionized the express delivery industry, has died at age 80. (Credit FedEx)

FedEx and the PGA TOUR have enjoyed a long association in golf, including its sponsorship of the FedExCup

    “The PGA TOUR is saddened to learn of the passing of Frederick W. Smith the visionary of FedEx who led every day with tremendous character and values,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “FedEx has been a tremendous partner for nearly 40 years, and its influence on our sport through tournament sponsorship and its involvement from day one of the FedExCup has been monumental. Fred and his company made significant contributions to the growth and popularity of PGA TOUR golf, and the TOUR continues to benefit from his and FedEx’s influence, which will be felt for generations to come. We mourn the loss of a legendary business leader and philanthropist and offer our condolences to his family.”

    In 1986, FedEx became the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Memphis-area tournament, the Federal Express St. Jude Classic. The annual Memphis TOUR stop has evolved over the years, with FedEx serving as title sponsor of a World Golf Championships event (2019-22) and a FedExCup Playoffs event (since 2022). The FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events, will be played later this summer at TPC Southwind (Aug. 7-10).

    In 2007, FedEx played a major role in a new era in golf with its sponsorship of the FedExCup, a season-long points competition that culminated with the FedExCup Playoffs, crowning each season’s top performer with the FedExCup title. Tiger Woods won the inaugural FedExCup in 2007. There are currently three FedExCup Playoffs tournaments, played immediately following the 36-event FedExCup Regular Season. The FedExCup Playoffs are followed by the FedExCup Fall, a series of tournaments to finalize PGA TOUR eligibility for the following season.

    R4
    In Progress

    Travelers Championship

    1

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -16

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -13

    T2

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -13

    4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -11

    T5

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -8

    T5

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -8

    T5

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -8

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -7

    T8

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -7

    T14

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -6

    T14

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -6
