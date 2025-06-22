PGA TOUR mourns passing of Frederick W. Smith, founder and executive chairman of FedEx

“The PGA TOUR is saddened to learn of the passing of Frederick W. Smith the visionary of FedEx who led every day with tremendous character and values,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “FedEx has been a tremendous partner for nearly 40 years, and its influence on our sport through tournament sponsorship and its involvement from day one of the FedExCup has been monumental. Fred and his company made significant contributions to the growth and popularity of PGA TOUR golf, and the TOUR continues to benefit from his and FedEx’s influence, which will be felt for generations to come. We mourn the loss of a legendary business leader and philanthropist and offer our condolences to his family.”