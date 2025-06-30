Ben James betting profile: John Deere Classic
Ben James of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ben James will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is James' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
James' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-71-74-76
|+1
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|T44
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
James' recent performances
- James' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 1-over.
- James has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
James' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.793
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.123
|0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.384
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.577
|-1.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.724
|0.039
James' advanced stats and rankings
- James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.793 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, James is sporting a 1.123 mark in 2025.
- James has delivered a -1.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 296.7 yards in 2025.
- James has a 60.19% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- On the greens, James has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50 in 2025.
- He has been breaking par 20.37% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
