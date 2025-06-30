PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Ben James betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben James of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ben James of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Ben James will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 3-6, 2025, for the John Deere Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for James at the John Deere Classic.

    At the John Deere Classic

    • This is James' first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    James' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-71-74-76+1--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC76-70+4--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicT4470-70-68-72-8--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--

    James' recent performances

    • James' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 1-over.
    • James has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • James has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    James' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7930.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.1230.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.384-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.577-1.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7240.039

    James' advanced stats and rankings

    • James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.793 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, James is sporting a 1.123 mark in 2025.
    • James has delivered a -1.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 296.7 yards in 2025.
    • James has a 60.19% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • On the greens, James has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50 in 2025.
    • He has been breaking par 20.37% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 30, 2025

    WiretoWire: Potgieter prevails in playoff at Rocket Classic

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    Rocket Classic

    1

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -3

    T2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T2

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T6

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    T6

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T8

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T8

    RSA
    T. Lawrence
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T13

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    T13

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5

    T13

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW