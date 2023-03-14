PGA TOUR announces Pathway to Progression player development program

“Through the Pathway to Progression program, we hope to motivate and inspire the next generation of golfers from diverse and underrepresented communities,” said PGA TOUR Vice President, Player Development Kenyatta Ramsey. “Pathway to Progression, in alignment with our APGA Tour partnership and the Collegiate Ranking program, will provide a path for talented junior and collegiate golfers from diverse backgrounds to continue their development and chase their dream of becoming a professional golfer. We are excited to provide these enhanced competitive and training opportunities in the development process.”