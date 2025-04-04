Patrick Cantlay, caddie Joe LaCava partner with Folds of Honor to support families of military, first responders
3 Min Read
Written by Staff
JUPITER, Fla. – Folds of Honor is excited to announce a partnership with PGA TOUR player, Patrick Cantlay, and his caddie, Joe LaCava, to establish three Folds of Honor scholarships. A native of Long Beach, California, Patrick Cantlay has been one of the world’s most elite golfers as a staple in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings since first breaking into the top 10 in 2019, highlighted by being named PGA TOUR Player of the Year in 2021. Cantlay played collegiate golf at UCLA, where he entered the global golf scene with one of the most prolific amateur careers in history, including 54 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked amateur in the world and the lowest round by an amateur in PGA TOUR history (60) at the Travelers Championship in 2011. As a PGA TOUR member, Cantlay has eight official PGA TOUR victories, including the 2021 FedExCup after back-to-back playoff wins at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship. In 2022, Cantlay successfully retained his BMW Championship title – the first defense of a playoff event in PGA TOUR history – leading to another multi-win season. Cantlay has also represented the United States in five consecutive team events, including the winning U.S. Ryder Cup (2020) and Presidents Cup (2019, 2022, 2024) teams.
Joe LaCava, from Newtown, Connecticut, is a member of the Caddie Hall of Fame. He has worked alongside many of golf’s great names, including Fred Couples and Tiger Woods. Most recently, LaCava has been on the bag for Cantlay, serving as his caddie during several significant career moments, including representing the United States in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup.
Cantlay launched The Patrick Cantlay Foundation in 2019 with a mission to support, assist and advocate on behalf of first responders and junior golf. A relationship with Folds of Honor supports the Foundation’s mission, and together, Cantlay and LaCava would like to support first responders and their families, especially through the recent wildfire tragedies across the country.
“I am very fortunate to play golf for a living, and I am proud to have the opportunity to give back," said Cantlay. "Creating Folds of Honor scholarships for three deserving students whose parents have given so much to protect and serve our communities is truly an honor."
Folds of Honor will establish three scholarships that will be given to qualified recipients from first responder families in the name of Cantlay and LaCava: One scholarship will be awarded to a first responder family in California where Cantlay grew up, a second to a family in Connecticut, where LaCava resides, and the final to a family in New York.
“We are grateful to Patrick and Joe for supporting the families of American heroes,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Players, caddies, tournaments, fans and golf organizations play an integral role in supporting our recipients. Patrick and Joe are true patriots and understand the importance of an education for spouses and children who deserve and need our help."