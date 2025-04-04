Patrick Cantlay, caddie Joe LaCava partner with Folds of Honor to support families of military, first responders

JUPITER, Fla. – Folds of Honor is excited to announce a partnership with PGA TOUR player, Patrick Cantlay, and his caddie, Joe LaCava, to establish three Folds of Honor scholarships. A native of Long Beach, California, Patrick Cantlay has been one of the world’s most elite golfers as a staple in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings since first breaking into the top 10 in 2019, highlighted by being named PGA TOUR Player of the Year in 2021. Cantlay played collegiate golf at UCLA, where he entered the global golf scene with one of the most prolific amateur careers in history, including 54 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked amateur in the world and the lowest round by an amateur in PGA TOUR history (60) at the Travelers Championship in 2011. As a PGA TOUR member, Cantlay has eight official PGA TOUR victories, including the 2021 FedExCup after back-to-back playoff wins at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship. In 2022, Cantlay successfully retained his BMW Championship title – the first defense of a playoff event in PGA TOUR history – leading to another multi-win season. Cantlay has also represented the United States in five consecutive team events, including the winning U.S. Ryder Cup (2020) and Presidents Cup (2019, 2022, 2024) teams.