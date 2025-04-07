Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.
Cantlay's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|2023
|T14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|2022
|T39
|70-75-79-71
|+7
|2021
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|2020
|T17
|70-66-73-72
|-7
At the Masters Tournament
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-67-74-77
|+1
|20.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-70-70-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|71-74-75-69
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|74-70-68-68
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|66-70-73-70
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T5
|68-64-66-70
|-20
|105.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|74-64-65-68
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.230
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.594
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.141
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.220
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.185
|1.195
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay is sporting a 0.594 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay is delivering a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 26.59% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 23rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.