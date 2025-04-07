PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament, set to take place April 10-13. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Masters Tournament.

    Cantlay's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2271-75-70-76+4
    2023T1471-71-68-75-3
    2022T3970-75-79-71+7
    2021MC79-73+8
    2020T1770-66-73-72-7

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 11-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-67-74-77+120.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-70-70-73-6125.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3171-74-75-69+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT574-70-68-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-70-73-70-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT568-64-66-70-20105.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1574-64-65-68-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1769-70-71-67-11--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT1371-68-72-72-5--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1272-67-66-66-9--

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2300.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5940.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1410.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2200.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.1851.195

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay is sporting a 0.594 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay is delivering a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 26.59% of the time.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

