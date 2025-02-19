College of Charleston’s Kieron van Wyk maintains top spot in Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking
Top three in ranking to receive invitation to play in THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational presented by Rocket in June
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Kieron van Wyk from the College of Charleston remains in the top spot in the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking following his win at the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational.
The first amateur to win an APGA Tour event since its 2010 founding, van Wyk would earn an exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH, among several other benefits, should he maintain his top spot in the ranking when it concludes April 30, 2025. Van Wyk has already secured his PGA TOUR debut at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open courtesy of his 2024 victory at the White Sands Bahamas Golf Series.
“UNC Health is excited to provide an opportunity for an emerging collegiate talent to test their abilities at the highest level here at Raleigh Country Club,” said Tournament Director Brian Krusoe. “We look forward to tracking the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking as these players work toward the coveted No. 1 ranking and an exemption into the 2025 UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH.”
As the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking evolves, the top three players in the final ranking will earn invitations to participate in THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational presented by Rocket. This event seeks to create opportunities in golf for Black men and women, to ensure John Shippen Jr.’s story is shared, and to uphold the legacy of the first American-born golf professional and the country’s first Black golf professional. The men’s winner of THE JOHN SHIPPEN, scheduled for June 21-22 at Detroit Golf Club, will earn an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Classic at the same venue later that week.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking to offer the three top-ranked players invitations to compete in THE JOHN SHIPPEN,” said Brittany Jeanis, tournament director for the Rocket Classic and vice president of Golf for Intersport, which operates THE JOHN SHIPPEN. “As we enter the fifth year of THE JOHN SHIPPEN, we’re always looking for new avenues that support pathways for the top young players to establish themselves and continue pursuing their dreams of playing on the PGA TOUR.”
The top five are rounded out by Colorado Christian’s Xavier Bighaus (No. 2), Howard University's Marcus Smith Jr. (No. 3), Texas Southern’s Kci Lindskog (No. 4) and Livingstone College’s Ibrahim Aliga (No. 5). Bighaus was recently named the 2025 Pathway Player in the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase, which was contested on Feb. 10 ahead of The Genesis Invitational. Lindskog recently claimed the individual title and led his team to a T3 finish at the Alabama State University’s spring invitational, which was contested on Feb. 17.
The top five players in the final ranking will receive the following performance benefits upon the completion of their 2025 collegiate season:
- Scholarship access to APGA Tour events for the duration of the 2025 season (including the Fall Series)
- APGA membership through August 2026
- Scholarship access into the pre-qualifying round of the 2025 PGA TOUR Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry
- One-year Clippd Membership (https://www.clippd.com)
- Performance benefits in the following areas related to the development of their professional career:
- Travel to eligible APGA Tour events
- Home course membership
- Instruction
- Equipment/fitting
- Additional variable support from the PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression player development program and Bridgestone Americas.
For the full ranking and more details about the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, please visit https://www.apgatour.org/collegiate-ranking.