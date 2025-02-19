College of Charleston’s Kieron van Wyk maintains top spot in Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking

As the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking evolves, the top three players in the final ranking will earn invitations to participate in THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational presented by Rocket. This event seeks to create opportunities in golf for Black men and women, to ensure John Shippen Jr.’s story is shared, and to uphold the legacy of the first American-born golf professional and the country’s first Black golf professional. The men’s winner of THE JOHN SHIPPEN, scheduled for June 21-22 at Detroit Golf Club, will earn an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Classic at the same venue later that week.