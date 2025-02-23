Aldrich Potgieter, Brian Campbell head to playoff at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is headed to a sudden-death playoff, with rookies Aldrich Potgieter and Brian Campbell tied at 20-under through 72 holes at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The playoff hole rotation is as follows: 18, 18, and then 17, 18 repeated. The straightaway par-5 18th is reachable in two at just 540 yards; the par-3 17th is guarded by a pond left and plays 202 yards.
Potgieter, who held the 54-hole lead at 20-under, closed in even-par 71. Campbell closed in 1-under 70. Both players graduated from the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour and are chasing their first PGA TOUR title.
Potgieter, 20, is a first-year PGA TOUR member who won last year’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on the Korn Ferry Tour, becoming the youngest winner of a TOUR-sanctioned event since 1931. Campbell first held TOUR status in 2017 and is playing his second TOUR season after spending the past few years battling injuries and on the Korn Ferry Tour.
This marks the first playoff at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld since it became a PGA TOUR event in 2022.