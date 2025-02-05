How WM Phoenix Open is helping communities thrive
2 Min Read
WM and The Thunderbirds will raise funds for the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow Fund , donating $1 for every fan that wears green during the Saturday “Green Out.” (Courtesy WM)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Together with fans and the community, WM and tournament host The Thunderbirds have accomplished a lot since WM became title sponsor in 2010. In fact, since then, the tournament has raised more than $142 million for charities, including $17.5 million from the 2024 tournament. These funds contribute to assisting children and families, addressing food waste and insecurity, and improving the quality of life in the Phoenix area.
To further advance the tournament’s dual missions of extraordinary charitable giving and leadership in sustainability, at last year’s tournament, WM and The Thunderbirds created the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow FundSM, which is intended to support initiatives related to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction, sustainable materials management and water management projects across Arizona. These causes are important for creating thriving local communities, and they connect to the sustainability-related initiatives at the tournament.
In its first year, the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow FundSM generated $419,000 in donations to projects that benefit Arizona’s communities. Primary beneficiaries in 2024 were water restoration and renewable energy projects taking place on Tribal Nations land through the non-profit organization Bonneville Environmental Foundation, and addressing hunger through Waste Not, an Arizona-based non-profit.
WM and The Thunderbirds are excited to build on this work again at the 2025 tournament, raising money for important causes that benefit Arizona communities. Funds will be raised again in three primary ways, a 50/50 onsite raffle, $1 for every fan that wears green during the Saturday "Green Out," and through support of corporate partners.
In 2025, Dow is again supporting as an Official Sustainability Partner. Additional 2025 program supporters include AvAir, Axon, Creative Artists Agency, Cascade Cart Solutions, Clayton Floor Covering and Design, Jack Daniels, M Culinary Concepts, Master Electronics, Mill, Major League Baseball, NatureStar, PGA TOUR, PRO EM National Event Services, Sloan, Swire Coca-Cola, TPC Scottsdale and Trademark Visual.
As a leading environmental solutions provider with more than 60,000 employees, WM is committed to helping communities thrive. For years, WM has been collaborating with its customers and communities to strengthen the resiliency of the diverse places where its employees live and work.
Year after year, this commitment comes to life at the WM Phoenix Open, which is known not only for its festive atmosphere, but also for its zero-waste approach and charitable giving.