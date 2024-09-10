Actress, First Tee alumna Kathryn Newton joins Austin Smotherman, Alex Smalley as First Tee ambassador
2 Min Read
Scenes from the First Tee Leadership Summit. (Courtesy First Tee)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. –Actress and avid golfer Kathryn Newton has signed on as its newest national brand ambassador. Newton, an alumna of First Tee – Miami, is passionate about making golf feel fun and accessible for everyone, and she’s known for featuring the sport on her popular social media channels.
Newton and First Tee have already collaborated at events like the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst and the First Tee Leadership Summit in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore in 2023 and 2024. In her role as ambassador, she’ll continue to engage with First Tee participants and represent the youth development organization at events.
“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Newton said. “Having grown up in First Tee, I’m proud to join the organization as an ambassador because I know the difference it can make for kids and teens. Golf has meant so much to me, and I’m thrilled to share my love for the game and its inherent values with the next generation.”
Well known for her roles in Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania," Netflix’s "The "Society," as well as Legendary Pictures' "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," this year she stars in the highly anticipated Focus Features Film's "Lisa Frankenstein" and Universal Studios' "Abigail." Her past work includes Oscar-winning films such as "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "LadyBird," as well as the Golden Globe-winning "Big Little Lies."
Newton started her acting career at the age of 4 and was also an avid golfer. Her nickname in high school was “Kathryn the Golfer,” and as a +2-handicap, she helped her team win championships while simultaneously working as an actress.
“Kathryn embodies First Tee’s mission and our work to use golf as a platform to empower the next generation of game changers,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “She brings energy to our work and a commitment to making an impact on the young people with whom she interacts.”
Newton joins professional golfers Austin Smotherman and Alex Smalley to become First Tee’s third ambassador. As someone who’s passionate about the game, she brings a new perspective to the organization’s ambassador program.