2023 PGA TOUR Charity Challenge announces top 10 finishers
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR announced the top 10 finishers in the 2023 PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, a season-long fantasy-style competition benefiting local tournament charities.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard was crowned overall champion. With a player roster including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Max Homa and Viktor Hovland, the Arnold Palmer Invitational earned the grand prize of $100,000 in addition to the $30,000 they won throughout the duration of the season, which will go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The tournament and its partner, Orlando Health, matched a portion of these funds to further support Second Harvest’s goal of addressing food insecurity in the local community.
The Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour finished runner-up, earning $70,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. The Sanderson Farms Championship finished third, good for a $50,000 donation to the First Tee of Central Mississippi – LEAP program.
Other top 10 finishers include:
- Regions Tradition/Fore Alabama Kids
- Fortinet Championship/Cameron Champ Foundation
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans/Reconcile New Orleans, Inc.
- Ascension Charity Classic/Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis
- World Wide Technology Championship/Diamante First Tee
- The American Express/Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley
- Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna/Project Harmony
During the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, as part of the PGA TOUR Charity Challenge, host organizations across the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Champions had the opportunity to select a local charitable beneficiary with specific programs and services that address diversity, equity and inclusion in underserved or underrepresented communities.
Every week, the amount of FedExCup points each tournament’s eight-player fantasy-style roster earned was totaled, and the team with the highest total each week won a $5,000 contribution to its charitable beneficiary. Each team’s FedExCup points were counted throughout the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season, and the team with the highest accumulation of points after the BMW Championship was crowned the season-long winner, earning the top prize of $100,000 for its charitable partner.
Twenty-two different host organizations earned additional dollars through weekly wins. The PGA TOUR Charity Challenge has also been instrumental in the TOUR’s overall commitment to donating $100 million in support of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.