2023 PGA TOUR Charity Challenge announces top 10 finishers

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard was crowned overall champion. With a player roster including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Max Homa and Viktor Hovland, the Arnold Palmer Invitational earned the grand prize of $100,000 in addition to the $30,000 they won throughout the duration of the season, which will go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The tournament and its partner, Orlando Health, matched a portion of these funds to further support Second Harvest’s goal of addressing food insecurity in the local community.