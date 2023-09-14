Akshay Bhatia switches to broomstick putter at Fortinet Championship

Bhatia was one of the best amateurs, period. He finished runner-up at the 2018 Junior Amateur, won two silver medals at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games and played in a Junior Presidents Cup, Junior Ryder Cup and became the first high-schooler to represent the United States in the Walker Cup. He took an unconventional route from there, opting to turn professional straight from high school and forego collegiate golf. He spent several years playing mini tours, occasional Korn Ferry Tour events and any PGA TOUR event he could get into with a sponsor exemption.