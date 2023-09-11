Two-time reigning champion Max Homa the clear betting favorite in Napa

The two-time reigning champion at Silverado, Max Homa (+750 at BetMGM Sportsbook) sticks out this week. The former Cal-Berkeley player and California native has posted a 35-under aggregate in winning the last two seasons. One of just four players from the OWGR top 50 entered this week, Homa will look to join Steve Stricker (2009-2011 John Deere Classic) as the only player since 2010 to win a TOUR event in three consecutive seasons. One of six to automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup, Homa has won five times on TOUR, with three of them coming in his native California.