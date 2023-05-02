Mitsubishi Electric Classic invites fans to ‘chip-in’ to support sustainability and inclusion
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
This year, golf fans will get a chance to show their love for the sport and their community. Spectators are invited to visit the Mitsubishi Electric tent in the Fan Village during the tournament to “chip-in” to help raise up to $10,000 for the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and learn more about the company’s sustainability efforts. “From our products to our people to our philanthropic efforts, Mitsubishi Electric is working to realize a vibrant and sustainable future for all,” says Mike Corbo, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. “We are proud to sponsor the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, show our support for sustainable education at the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, and give back to the communities where we work and live.”
For every chip-shot fans make, the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation (MEAF) will donate $10 to support the Young Adults Learning Life Skills (YALLS) Program at the school. Proceeds will support a YALLS garden project to teach the young adults about healthy nutrition, sustainable practices, and vocational opportunities, as well as support other projects at the school. MEAF has pledged to donate up to $10,000. “Our vision at the Foundation is to empower youth with disabilities to lead productive lives through increased employment,” says Corbo, who also serves as President of MEAF. “We wanted to showcase this commitment to inclusion and sustainability by getting fans involved in the action in support of the school.”
Mitsubishi Electric has a long history of supporting the school, including a donation of heating and cooling equipment by Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC LLC for a new school building that opened in 2020. “We are so thankful for the relationship we have with Mitsubishi Electric, MEAF, and the Mitsubishi Electric Classic,” says Jamie Hamilton, Executive Director of the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett. “We would not be where we are today without their belief in our mission. Also, our YALLS group is beyond excited to come to the Mitsubishi Electric Classic to help ‘chip-in’ as volunteers at the event.”