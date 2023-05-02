Mitsubishi Electric Classic invites fans to ‘chip-in’ to support sustainability and inclusion

This year, golf fans will get a chance to show their love for the sport and their community. Spectators are invited to visit the Mitsubishi Electric tent in the Fan Village during the tournament to “chip-in” to help raise up to $10,000 for the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett and learn more about the company’s sustainability efforts . “From our products to our people to our philanthropic efforts, Mitsubishi Electric is working to realize a vibrant and sustainable future for all,” says Mike Corbo, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. “We are proud to sponsor the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, show our support for sustainable education at the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, and give back to the communities where we work and live.”