David Toms, Stephen Ames share lead at Mitsubishi Electric Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Charles Schwab No. 2 David Toms and 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic champion Stephen Ames share the first-round lead after each carding bogey-free 65.
Mitsubishi Electric Classic Note: Last year, Toms was co-leader after the first round and solo leader after the second round. In 2021, Ames was solo leader after the first round.
The rounds of 65 today are the low score on this 18-hole configuration (Pines front nine/Meadows back nine). This combination was also used in 2019 (Previous low round: 66/Kenny Perry, Final Round).
Note: The 18-hole tournament record of 64 (recorded eight times) each occurred on Stables front nine/Meadows back nine
Stephen Ames, 32-33 – 65 (-7)
Matched his low round of the 2023 season on PGA TOUR Champions (19th round)
Previous instance: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (2nd Round)
This is his eighth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 1-for-7 converting those into victories
The 59-year-old seeks his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions (181st start)
Charles Schwab No. 8 seeks his second win of the 2023 season (seventh start)
Won the Trophy Hassan II (February 9-11)
Would become the second two-time winner this season on PGA TOUR Champions, joining David Toms
Would be Ames’ first multi-win season on PGA TOUR Champions
The 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic champion is making his eighth start at this event
Today’s 65 is his low 18-hole score at this event (21st round)
Has four top-10s at this event, including T2 in 2021
David Toms, 32-33 – 65 (-7)
Matched his low round of the 2023 season on PGA TOUR Champions (22nd round)
Previous instances: Cologuard Classic (2nd Round), The Galleri Classic (1st Round), The Galleri Classic (Final Round)
This is his sixth time leading/co-leading after any round (including the final round) this season on PGA TOUR Champions
This is his ninth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
Is 1-for-8 converting those into victories
The 56-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (127th start)
Charles Schwab No. 2 seeks his third win of the season (eighth start)
His two wins in 2023 (Cologuard Classic, The Galleri Classic) are the most by any player this season on PGA TOUR Champions
Making his sixth start at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his best finish is T2 (2022)
Today’s 65 matched his low 18-hole score at this event (Previous instance: 1st Round/2022)
His position by round at this event in the last four rounds (chronological order) is T1-1st-T2-T1
Other Notes
Y.E. Yang, Ken Tanigawa, Lee Janzen and Rod Pampling each sit T3 at 6-under.
Seeking his record-breaking 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions, 2013 champion Bernhard Langer (T7) opened with bogey-free 5-under 67.
2014 champion Miguel Angel Jimenez (T7) who made a hole-in-one on No. 16 with a 7-iron from 184 yards, carded 5-under 67.
The group sitting T10 at 4-under includes World Golf Hall of Fame members Davis Love III, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh.
Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker (T20) shot 2-under 70.
Making his 300th start on PGA TOUR Champions, 2015 champion Olin Browne (T20) opened with 2-under 70.
Two-time champion Steve Flesch (2018, 2022) sits T32 after carding 1-under 71.
2021 champion Dicky Pride withdrew before the start of the first round and Willie Wood (T73) took his place.