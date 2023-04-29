Steven Alker leads by three at Insperity Invitational

World Golf Hall of Fame Member Ernie Els used two eagles in a 3-hole stretch (Nos. 13 and 15, both par-5s) to card a 2-under 70 and move to T2 at 6-under 138; Els is vying for his fourth career win on PGA TOUR Champions and second in three starts this season (Hoag Classic); in two previous Insperity Invitational starts, he finished T20 in 2021 and T25 in 2022