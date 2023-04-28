Three players share lead at Insperity Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
In his bid to become the second player to successfully defend an Insperity Invitational title (Bernhard Langer/2007-08), Steven Alker opens with a 6-under 66
With a win, Alker would also share with Langer the distinction of having won the Insperity Invitational in each of his first two starts
Coming off a solo-10th at last week’s Invited Celebrity Classic, Dallas native Justin Leonard signs for a 6-under 66 in his Insperity Invitational debut.
World Golf Hall of Fame Member Colin Montgomerie opens with a 6-under 66 in his bid for an eighth PGA TOUR Champions title and first since 2019
In his bid for a record 46th PGA TOUR Champions title, 4-time Insperity Invitational winner Bernhard Langer opens with his 13th consecutive round of par-or-better in the event to sit T31 at 1-under 71
Justin Leonard (T1/-6)
Making his first start in the Insperity Invitational, Dallas native birdied four of his first six holes (11, 13, 14 and 15) en route to tying his career-low score of 66 on PGA TOUR Champions (29 total rounds)
Leonard is seeking a fourth top-10 finish of the season and second in as many weeks (10th/Invited Celebrity Classic)
Leonard’s opening-round 6-under 66 marks his ninth consecutive score of par-or-better this season
Best 18-hole position on PGA TOUR Champions prior to this week was T3/Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (finished T10)
Best finish in nine PGA TOUR Champions starts was T6/2023 Chubb Classic
Steven Alker (T1/-6)
Looking to become the second player to successfully defend an Insperity Invitational title (Bernhard Langer/2007-08), offset two bogeys with eight birdies
With a win, will share with Langer the distinction of winning the Insperity Invitational in his first two starts
This marks third time leading/co-leading after 18 holes in a 54-hole event on PGA TOUR Champions; Won/2022 Insperity Invitational, T4/Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Among three top-10 finishes in four starts this season were runner-up finishes at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai and The Galleri Classic
Four of Alker’s five wins on PGA TOUR Champions came in 2022, resulting in last season’s Charles Schwab Cup title
Colin Montgomerie (T1/-6)
A week removed from over-par scores of 73-72-74—219 (+6) at last week’s Invited Celebrity Classic, Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie rebounded in round one this week with a 6-under 66
The 66 his lowest score since posting the same number in round two of the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship
A seven-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions, Montgomerie seeks his first title since the 2019 Invesco QQQ Championship
Other Notes
Scott Parel (T17/-2) used a 5-wood from 252 yards to hole his second shot at the par-5 15th and card the first albatross on PGA TOUR Champions since Robert Karlsson in the final round of the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Making his 15th start in the Insperity Invitational, 2007, 2008, 2014 and 2018 champion Bernhard Langer opened with a 1-under 71 as he works towards a PGA TOUR Champions record 46th title; has four additional top-10 finishes in the event, including each of his last two starts (T5/2020, T8/2022)