Horses for Courses: Expect Wyndham Clark's driver to put him ahead at Baycurrent Classic

He’s still searching for his first PGA Tour victory, but the metrics jump off the page. Kohles ranks first in the field across the last 36 rounds in Strokes Gained: Total, third in SG: Tee-to-Green and first in SG: Approach. He’s also 22nd off the tee, which is more than good enough this week, and his putter has been rolling, ranking 12th across that same stretch.