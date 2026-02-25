Horses for Courses: With water in play at PGA National, look to longshots

Austin Smotherman (+13500) is a name on this list worth considering if you’re shopping for a long shot. Smotherman can tear the cover off a golf ball. He’s proving to be an elite ball striker, but his biggest weakness comes from the putter. Through his first four starts this season, he’s gained strokes on approach in each appearance while losing strokes on the greens in all four as well. He’s missed three of four cuts, but at a volatile event like this, it’s often the high-variance golfers that carry the most upside.