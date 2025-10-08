Horses for Courses: Look for ball-strikers to feast on par 4s at new Baycurrent Classic venue

Most of the limited field of 78 players will be teeing it up for the first time at Yokohama Country Club. Without any inherent advantage on the 007 Bentgrass greens, only prepped to run slightly over 11 feet on the Stimpmeter, ball-strikers will move to the top of the list, as they always do, at a new venue. The expansive fairways and rolling terrain should give plenty of chances from the fairway to attack flags on the putting surfaces. Zoysia fairways, such as those used at East Lake Golf Club for The TOUR Championship, are framed by three-plus inches of Zoysia rough, like Narashino Country Club, the previous host.