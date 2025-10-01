Horses for Courses: Beau Hossler looking to improve on playoff loss at Sanderson Farms Championship

Kevin Yu (+2500) makes his fourth start at Sanderson Farms. Yu became the sixth first-time winner on the PGA TOUR in Mississippi, and he did so in style. Victorious in a playoff over Beau Hossler, he matched the tournament scoring record on 23-under. His victory was highlighted by his putter. He joined the list of 10 previous champions who ranked in the top 15 in Putting: Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage. His 27 birdies on the Bermuda putting surfaces matched the best haul of the week. Before claiming the title, he missed the weekend at the 2023 event but did cash T19 on his first visit in 2022. With a victory in 2025, he would become the first player to win the event more than once at The Country Club of Jackson and become the first player to successfully defend the championship, regardless of the host course. Five of 11 past Sanderson Farms winners were victorious on their first visit, but none of the last four champions won on debut.