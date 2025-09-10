Horses for Courses: Max Homa looks for record third victory in Napa
4 Min Read
Golfbet Roundtable: Picks, predictions for Procore Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott
The FedExCup Fall harvest begins at Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California, launching the first of seven events of the back half of 2025. Returning to Silverado for the 12th consecutive season, the par-72, stretched to 7,138 yards, welcomes a field of 144 players highlighted by defending champion Patton Kizzire (+30000) and 10 of the 12 players representing the United States at the Ryder Cup in two weeks at Bethpage Black in New York.
Winning by five shots in the fall of 2024, Kizzire set the tournament record for margin of victory in his third win on TOUR. Posting 20-under, he missed equaling the tournament record – matched by Sahith Theegala (+4000) in 2023 – by a shot. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting and Scrambling, plus ranked fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green. Kizzire had previous success in wine country. He finished second on debut in the 2016 edition and will return for the ninth time. He is one of only two non-California champions since 2019.
Orange, California, native Sahith Theegala (+4000) returns to the site of his first victory on TOUR. Surrounded by friends and family, he matched the tournament scoring record of 21-under 265 in 2023 and added his third consecutive top-10 payday with a T7 in defense last year. He cashed four T14 or better paydays from five weekend performances and owns a scoring average of 68.80.
The only two-time winner at the North Course to enter this week, Californian Max Homa (+4500) owns four top-10 results from nine attempts. Homa, who attended school in the East Bay at Cal-Berkeley, won the event in 2021 and 2022 before a T7 payday in 2023 wiped out his attempt at a three-peat. He fell short of the weekend by one shot in 2024 but has made the cut in seven of nine visits. A victory would see him become the only three-time winner in event history.
2025 Ryder Cup players
Players listed below are competing this week; odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Keegan Bradley sends 10 of his 12 players to the first tee at Silverado.
|Player
|Rounds
|Top 10
|Average
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler (first appearance)
|0
|0
|0
|+210
|Russell Henley
|8
|0
|70.88
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|21
|4
|69.19
|+1600
|J.J. Spaun
|30
|1
|70.53
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|6
|1
|70.00
|+2500
|Harris English
|22
|1
|70.95
|+2700
|Ben Griffin
|2
|0
|73.00
|+2500
|Cameron Young
|2
|0
|74.00
|+2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|16
|0
|70.44
|+1800
|Sam Burns
|6
|1
|69.50
|+2000
Sacramento native Cameron Champ (+10000) won the 2019 tournament after signing for T25 in 2018. He is one of four winners (six events) from the state of California in the previous 11 events. If he qualifies for the weekend in 2025, it would be his first shot at the final 36 holes in five years. He has missed the cut on his previous four visits.
Emiliano Grillo (+8000), the last player to win on debut at Silverado, lifted the trophy in 2015, and is one of two international champions. The Argentinian was playing in his first PGA TOUR event as a member and needed a playoff, one of only two in history, to win. His total of 15-under equals the highest winning score in 11 events. Teeing it up for the ninth time, he owns five paydays of T29 or better and enters for the first time since the 2023 event.
SG: Putting
|Rank
|Player
|Odds
|1
|Sam Burns
|+2000
|3
|Taylor Montgomery
|+17500
|4
|Sam Ryder
|+17500
|6
|Cameron Young
|+2000
|7
|Nico Echavarria
|+10000
|9
|Brandt Snedeker
|+50000
|10
|Sami Valimaki
|+10000
|11
|Andrew Putnam
|+12500
|16
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|+8000
|17
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|18
|Harris English
|+2700
|20
|Scottie Scheffler
|+210
The North Course at Silverado Resort plays only 7,138 yards to par-72 but has the toughest fairways to hit on TOUR. The 2024 event saw less than half, 46.81 percent, of drives find the short grass. The other major defense of the track, most recently renovated for the arrival of the TOUR in 2014, is the putting surfaces. The Bent/Poa annua greens flummox the best players on TOUR with their nuance and slope. Only Torrey Pines and Detroit Golf Club were more difficult to navigate inside 10 feet in 2024. The last two champions finished first and second in SG: Putting, while the last five winners ranked in the top 15. The course has played under-par in the 11 previous events, and the 36-hole cut has been two-under or BETTER the last six years.
More than 50 percent of approach shots will come from the rough and missing the greens will challenge the best of scramblers. Getting it close from bunkers, closely mown areas, and bluegrass/ryegrass around the greens isn’t cut and dry. Silverado ranked fifth-most difficult in approach around the greens in 2024.
Excellent wedge players and putters should thrive.
Oddsmaker’s extras
- Justin Thomas (+1600): No matter which stage of his career he was currently navigating, Thomas has flourished in Napa. He missed the weekend in 2014 as an up-and-comer but returned in 2015 to hit the podium (T3), beginning a run of 15 of 16 rounds at par or better. Securing T8 in 2016, he did not return until the 2019 event. He added four rounds of 71 or better, including 64 in Round 2, and collected T4 money. After a four-year hiatus, he played in the final group in 2023 and hit the top five (solo fifth), his fourth top-10 result in six visits.
- Matt Kuchar (+10000): The veteran has cashed in five of six, including his last four visits over the previous four seasons. Four of those paydays are T21 or better, including the last three years (T13-T7-T12). Making the cut in 2025 would run his streak to five straight at Silverado.
- Tom Hoge (+25000): Although not in the best form currently, Hoge is on a run of four straight appearances and six of his last seven. Racking up T7 in 2024, followed by T12 in 2023, and 15 of his last 16 are par or better.
- Justin Lower (+30000): Another longer shot, Lower collected T4 in 2022 and T7 in 2024 and is on a run of three straight.
- Mark Hubbard (+8000): The former San Jose State player has not cracked the top 10 but has posted four of his last six paydays between T13 and T21.
- Maverick McNealy (+2500): The runner-up to Homa in his first victory, he missed the cut the year before and the two events following. Careful.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour