Horses for Courses: Max Homa looks for record third victory in Napa

The North Course at Silverado Resort plays only 7,138 yards to par-72 but has the toughest fairways to hit on TOUR. The 2024 event saw less than half, 46.81 percent, of drives find the short grass. The other major defense of the track, most recently renovated for the arrival of the TOUR in 2014, is the putting surfaces. The Bent/Poa annua greens flummox the best players on TOUR with their nuance and slope. Only Torrey Pines and Detroit Golf Club were more difficult to navigate inside 10 feet in 2024. The last two champions finished first and second in SG: Putting, while the last five winners ranked in the top 15. The course has played under-par in the 11 previous events, and the 36-hole cut has been two-under or BETTER the last six years.