Horses for Courses: Familiar test awaits at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Providing landing areas that average only 25 yards, doglegs shifting both left and right, and more water in play off the tee than is usual, TPC Southwind is not for the timid off the tee. Averaging 4,500 square feet, the completely redone green complexes provide the third-smallest targets on TOUR so far in 2025, ranking behind Pebble Beach and Harbour Town. TifEagle Bermudagrass replaces Champion Bermudagrass on the newly expanded putting surfaces. Avoiding the water from the tees pushes uncommitted shots towards 75 bunkers and three inches of Bermudagrass rough. With new grass and new hole locations on the shortest of grass, getting to the green will be the most challenging part of the week. Controlling the bounce and spin on approach shots out of the rough or from the fairway will set the foundation for scoring. Before the changes made after the 2024 event, the last six champions all ranked in the top nine in this category. Start here!