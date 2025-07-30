Horses for Courses: Tom Kim returns to Sedgefield for first time since 2022 win

Summertime Bermudagrass (Champion) will cover the 6,500-square foot greens this week, and next week at TPC Southwind outside of Memphis. The Donald Ross design features putting surfaces that slope from front to back. Navigating the ridges from below the hole presents birdie opportunities. Loose approach shots missing above the hole or the green altogether will require full concentration. Running at 12.5 feet on the Stimpmeter, the putts from above the hole will be defensive, at best. The 2024 tournament was the fifth consecutive season the course ranked in the top 10 for 3-Putt Avoidance. Lag putting is a skill that will save and gain strokes. The average winning score in the last decade is pushing 20-under and the 36-hole cut during the same time frame has never been par or worse.