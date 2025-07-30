Horses for Courses: Tom Kim returns to Sedgefield for first time since 2022 win
Written by Mike Glasscott
Defending champion Aaron Rai (+2200) leads the field of 156 players at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Englishman, making his third start at the final regular season stop on the PGA TOUR since 2008, will attempt to become the first player to successfully defend the title at Sedgefield and the first person to win the event twice.
His victory last year featured rounds of 65-65 to open and included weekend rounds of 68-64, which secured a two-shot win. Posting 18-under, the renowned ball-striker became just the second winner in the last eight years to not produce 20-under or better. Leading the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach, he gave himself plenty of looks with the putter, a winning formula in a shootout.
While Rai needed just two previous looks at the par-70, 7,113-yard Donald Ross layout, 2023 champion Lucas Glover (+3500) won on his 19th attempt. The former U.S. Open champion led the field in Fairways, Greens in Regulation, and Proximity. Squaring just four bogeys for the week, he led the field in Bogey Avoidance and jumped from outside the top 70 in the FedExCup rankings into the FedExCup Playoffs. He became the third champion to win and get in, joining Jim Herman (2020) and Davis Love (2015). Glover last produced a top-10 result in the 2010 edition and missed the weekend in defense in 2024.
Tom Kim (+8000), the youngest winner at 20 years old in 2022, is the only champion to lift the trophy on debut and became the second Korean champion since 2016. Making a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 first hole, he rallied to post 67 in Round 1. Closing with 61, he won by five shots and led the field with 487 feet of putts made and in SG: Putting. Electing not to defend his title in 2023, he also skipped the 2024 event before entering in 2025.
Players listed below are competing this week; 2025 ranking
|Rank
|Player
|Odds
|3
|Harry Hall
|+4500
|5
|Sam Ryder
|+17000
|6
|Sami Valimaki
|+22000
|7
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+11000
|8
|Nico Echavarria
|+8000
|9
|Denny McCarthy
|+5500
|10
|Cameron Young
|+5500
|11
|Jake Knapp
|+4000
|12
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5000
Summertime Bermudagrass (Champion) will cover the 6,500-square foot greens this week, and next week at TPC Southwind outside of Memphis. The Donald Ross design features putting surfaces that slope from front to back. Navigating the ridges from below the hole presents birdie opportunities. Loose approach shots missing above the hole or the green altogether will require full concentration. Running at 12.5 feet on the Stimpmeter, the putts from above the hole will be defensive, at best. The 2024 tournament was the fifth consecutive season the course ranked in the top 10 for 3-Putt Avoidance. Lag putting is a skill that will save and gain strokes. The average winning score in the last decade is pushing 20-under and the 36-hole cut during the same time frame has never been par or worse.
South Korean Si Woo Kim (+3500) started the run of players of Asian heritage in the top five. Becoming the second youngest winner at 21, he won for the first time on TOUR, also handling the field by five shots, matching the tournament scoring record. The 2016 winner did not make the weekend in 2018 during his first visit back, but cashed solo fifth in 2019, T3 in 2020, and T2 in 2021. The last three seasons, he missed the weekend in 2024 after cashing T33 in 2023.
Sungjae Im (+6000) cracks the top five Horses for Courses this week sans victory at Sedgefield CC. Playing annually since 2019, the 2024 event was the first tournament in six where he did not cash T24 or better (T41). The co-runner-up in 2022 also cashed T6 in 2019 and T9 in 2020. In 24 rounds, the Korean owns 22 in red figures, and his career scoring average is 66.92, more than three shots below par. Excellent off the tee, his short game is equally impressive.
Wyndham Championship notables
- The field of 156, highlighted by world No. 7 Keegan Bradley, includes 21 of the top 50 from the Official World Golf Rankings.
- All 10 players ranked on the “bubble” from Nos. 65 to No. 75 are competing.
- No player has won this event more than once.
- The course record, 59, was set by Brandt Snedeker in 2018.
- The tournament scoring record of 22-under (258) was last posted by J.T. Poston in 2019.
- After two rounds, the field will be cut to the top 65 and ties.
- There have been only three playoffs since 2008, including most recently in 2021.
Oddsmaker’s extras
Max Greyserman (+6000): On debut, he posted 60 in Round 2 and led by two after 54 holes on 15-under. He reached 21-under with five holes remaining before he played the final quintet in 5 over, including a quadruple bogey and a double bogey, to finish second by two shots.
Ben Griffin (+2500): The Chapel Hill, N.C., native secured solo fourth on debut in 2022 and earned T7 in 2024. He owns four rounds of 10 at 65 or better and a 67.70 scoring average.
Adam Scott (+5500): The Australian has cashed in in his previous four starts, including T7 on his last visit in 2023 and a playoff runner-up in 2021.
Byeong-Hun An (+10000): The Korean cashed T2 on his previous visit in 2023, solo third in 2019, and T18 on debut in 2015. He owns a check from four of five starts, and his scoring average is 67.00.
J.T. Poston (+5500): The Hickory, NC, native won the 2019 edition without a bogey or worse on the card. After falling short of the weekend the following two seasons, he rallied for T21 in 2022 and T7 in 2023 before missing the cut in 2024. In eight visits, he’s left early in half of them. Volatile.
Webb Simpson (+10000): His personal ATM over the years, the Wake Forest grad loves his time in Greensboro. Making his 17th start, the 2011 champion owns nine other top-10 paydays from 13 weekends and 12 top-25 results.
