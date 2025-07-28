Alex Noren betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 38th.
Latest odds for Noren at the Wyndham Championship.
Noren's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|12.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|--
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.074
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.288
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.399
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.428
|1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.466
|0.553
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren is sporting a -0.288 mark. He has a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren is delivering a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he breaks par 23.29% of the time.
- Noren currently sits at 141st in the FedExCup Regular Season standings with 219 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
