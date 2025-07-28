Alex Noren betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.

Noren has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.