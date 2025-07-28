PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 38th.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Wyndham Championship.

    Noren's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3872-66-68-69-5

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-68-72-72-112.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT968-68-70-75-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3073-65-67-70-5--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
    • Noren has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.074-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.288-0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3990.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4281.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4660.553

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren is sporting a -0.288 mark. He has a 65.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren is delivering a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he breaks par 23.29% of the time.
    • Noren currently sits at 141st in the FedExCup Regular Season standings with 219 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

