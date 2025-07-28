Preston Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Preston Cole of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Preston Cole will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Cole's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Cole at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Cole's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup Regular Season points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-83
|+16
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 9-over.
- Cole has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -6.505 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.600
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.737
|-2.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.043
|-1.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.811
|-1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.190
|-6.505
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.600 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole has sported a -1.737 mark.
- Cole's average Driving Distance stands at 290.5 yards this season.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a -1.811 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round.
- Cole has broken par 13.89% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 36.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
