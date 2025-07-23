Horses for Courses: Former champion Tony Finau back for more low scores at 3M Open

Tony Finau (+4000) won here in 2022 and is the only player to earn more money at the par 71 (7,431 yards) layout than Vegas. Making his seventh start, he is one of 10 players entered this week to play in all six events at TPC Twin Cities. The big hitter from Utah has cashed a check in all six previous visits. In his 24 loops, 23 resulted in rounds in red figures, including 21 in the 60s, the most at the event. Since lifting the trophy, Finau cashed T7 in 2023, followed by T12 in 2024. He also cashed T3 in 2020.