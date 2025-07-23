Horses for Courses: Former champion Tony Finau back for more low scores at 3M Open
Written by Mike Glasscott
For the seventh consecutive season, the 3M Open heads to TPC Twin Cities, hosting a field of 156 players in the northern suburb of Blaine, Minnesota. After sharing second in his second visit in 2021, Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas (+7500) returned in 2024 to become the first international winner. In his previous nine rounds, he is 31-under, including a round of 63 posted in the third round during his victory. At 39 years of age, he is the oldest champion around TPC Twin Cities.
Tony Finau (+4000) won here in 2022 and is the only player to earn more money at the par 71 (7,431 yards) layout than Vegas. Making his seventh start, he is one of 10 players entered this week to play in all six events at TPC Twin Cities. The big hitter from Utah has cashed a check in all six previous visits. In his 24 loops, 23 resulted in rounds in red figures, including 21 in the 60s, the most at the event. Since lifting the trophy, Finau cashed T7 in 2023, followed by T12 in 2024. He also cashed T3 in 2020.
Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
Players listed below are competing this week; 2025 ranking
|Rank
|Player
|5
|Henrik Norlander
|T13
|Lee Hodges
|16
|Akshay Bhatia
|18
|Doug Ghim
|19
|Tom Hoge
|20
|Jackson Suber
|25
|Victor Perez
|26
|Rico Hoey
|28
|Antoine Rozner
|30
|Ben Kohles
All six winners have ranked in the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and SG: Ball-Striking. Large Bentgrass greens, averaging 6,500 square feet, are receptive. Over the previous six editions, the field averages over 70% Greens in Regulation (GIR), but forcing it close results in birdie chances.
The biggest defense on the Arnold Palmer design is the wind and the 27 water penalty areas littered around 15 holes. Visually intimidating, the average fairway width is a generous 36 yards, but errant drives will roll into rough standing 4 inches and taller. Players will attack flags from the short grass and play safely to the middle of the greens from the rough.
The cut in the previous six editions has been under par, and only the 2022 edition, when weather was present on the weekend, played over-par for the week.
The 2023 champion, Lee Hodges (+7500), continued the tradition of non-debutant winners except for the inaugural event. After cashing T16 on debut in 2022, the Alabama native set the tournament scoring record on 24-under 260, beating the record by three shots. He also won by seven strokes, four more than the previous mark. Leading the field in SG: Tee to Green and SG: Putting, his 25 birdies and two eagles blew away the field. He is the only winner of six to go wire-to-wire. Defending for the first time on TOUR in 2024, he unsurprisingly missed the cut.
Cameron Champ (+5000) lifted the trophy in 2021 with the highest winning total, 15-under 269. He returned with T16 in defense the following year, and added T12 in his visit last July, which included 63 in the final round, tying the lowest round of the week. The last four winners are all in the field.
Emiliano Grillo (+5000) cashed T3 on debut, earned T2 in 2022 and collected T10 in 2023. Making the cut in four of five starts, including T24 in 2024, the Argentine is the highest non-winning earner in the field. From 18 rounds, he posted 17 at 71 or better and owns four loops at 65 or better.
3M Open notables
- The field of 156, highlighted by world No. 18 Maverick McNealy, includes 11 of the top 50 from the Official World Golf Rankings.
- The six winners of this event have produced two first-time winners on TOUR.
- No player has won this event more than once.
- The course record, 62, was last set by Beau Hossler in the final round in 2023.
- After two rounds, the field will be cut to the top 65 and ties.
- There has never been a playoff.
Oddsmaker’s extras
- Max Greyserman (+2800): The New Jersey native closed 67-63 in 2024 to earn solo second place on debut and put a scare into Vegas on the inward nine on Sunday. He rolled in almost 400 feet of putts (T4).
- Maverick McNealy (+2000): Highlighted by 63 in Round 3 in 2024, the Californian earned T3 and continued his streak of weekends to three at the 3M Open (T3-T49-T16).
- Taylor Pendrith (+3300): Opening 66-64 in 2024, the Canadian led by two after 36 holes. Stubbing his toe with a 73 in Round 3, he rallied for a 67 to close for solo fifth. The 2023 edition saw him post 3-under after 36 holes, but the number to make the weekend was 4-under.
- Keith Mitchell (+5500): The owner of two top-five paydays, a fifth in 2021 and T5 in 2023, his ball-striking acumen has paid off four times in five visits.
- Sungjae Im (+4900): The co-runner-up with Grillo in the 2022 edition, the Korean has never posted a loop worse than 71 in 10 attempts.
- Brice Garnett (+20000): Making his seventh consecutive start, he has never had an early checkout and owns 22 of 24 rounds at par or better. Hey, everybody needs a long shot!
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.