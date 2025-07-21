Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open
Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
Svensson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|2023
|T37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the 3M Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-70-70-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T59
|69-69-74-71
|-1
|3.174
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|70-68-72-70
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-70-72-78
|+3
|9.000
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.819 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.122
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.156
|0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.237
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.612
|-1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.342
|-0.819
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson is sporting a 0.156 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson is delivering a -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.59% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 170th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the 3M Open.
