Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson is sporting a 0.156 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson is delivering a -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.59% of the time.