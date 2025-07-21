PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the 3M Open.

    Svensson's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3767-69-66-75-7
    2023T3766-69-73-67-9
    2022MC73-74+5

    At the 3M Open

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-70-70-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-69-74-71-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2470-68-72-70-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4771-70-72-78+39.000

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.819 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.122-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1560.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2370.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.612-1.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.342-0.819

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson is sporting a 0.156 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson is delivering a -0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.59% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 170th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

